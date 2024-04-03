'Too Expensive': Biden Cancels Plan to Refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Tipsheet

Did Newsmax Go Full Liberal on Trump's Illegal Immigration Remarks?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 03, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

We all make mistakes, but someone probably should have expected this Newsmax tweet to blow up, not in a good way. The media is in an uproar over Trump’s remarks about illegal immigrants, who he called “animals” at a Michigan campaign stop. The theme is “Biden's border bloodbath,” which is accurate. Though Newsmax didn’t write the article, the tweet linked to their Reuters wire service and made it seem like the outlet went full liberal on Trump’s illegal alien remarks: 

“Donald Trump called immigrants in the United States illegally ‘animals’ and ‘not human’ in a speech in Michigan, resorting to the degrading rhetoric he has employed time and again on the campaign trail,” is how the tweet read.   

You can imagine the reaction. 

The tweet is no more, but the Internet is forever. It will be a source of embarrassment for the outlet, and maybe their Twitter account shouldn’t be linked to their wire services.

Now, given the liberal drivel in the Reuters piece, the media is obsessed with trying not to frame these people as innocents when these latest waves have included the worst of the worst in humanity. They’re raping, murdering, driving drunk, and in the recent story coming out of New York City—creating drug dens all over the place. The point is these are preventable crimes—all of them. Why? Because none of these people should be here.

