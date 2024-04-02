Is This NYT Columnist Serious About This Piece About Trump and Easter?
This New Jersey City Is the Site of a Modern-Day Jewish Pogrom
Only Joe Biden Could Turn Trans Day of Visibility Into a Political Disaster
LSU Walked Away During the National Anthem Before Their Showdown With Iowa
CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This...
Can the Rest of the Year Be ‘Days Of Reality Visibility?’
Reporters Loot Air Force One
Proposed TN Legislation Bars Local Cops From FBI Terrorism Investigations
Biden's LNG Export Embargo Hurts Farmers, Too
One More Try at Reducing the Debt
In Letting Corporate America Manipulate Him Over PA Deal, Biden Doesn’t Exactly Have...
Here's What Chairman James Comer Said About a Subpoena for President Biden
Trump Posts $175 Million Bond in New York Civil Case, and Shares His...
Democrats Didn’t Just Denigrate Easter With ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,' but Digs at...
Tipsheet

Here's the Violent Trend That's Victimizing Women in New York City

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 02, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Despite endless data suggesting otherwise, Democrats say that crime isn’t spiking. Tell that to the scores of women who have been victimized, especially those in New York City. There appears to be an epidemic of thugs who are punching women in the face. These aren’t isolated incidents, and would you be shocked if these weren’t first-time offenders? These incidents have been posted to social media, which has led to other women commenting that they’ve been victimized as well (via WaPo):

Advertisement

“You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face,” Halley Kate Mcgookin, a New York-based fashion influencer, said in a March 25 video posted to TikTok that has since been viewed 49 million times. 

[…] 

Commenters on Mcgookin’s post began tagging other women who had reported similar attacks, including Olivia Brand, a New York woman who described being punched by a stranger in video posted on March 17. 

“I literally just got punched by some man on the sidewalk,” Brand said in the video. “He goes, ‘sorry,’ and then punches me in the head.” 

“What the hell is happening?” said Brand, who could not be reached for comment. 

Mikayla Toninato, a 27-year-old student at the Parsons School of Design, saw Mcgookin’s video and replied “@Halley i quite literally feel your pain this was so insane.” Toninato in a video said she was leaving class and while looking down at her phone when “out of nowhere, a man came up and hit me in the face.” 

Mcgookin and Toninato refused to offer comment to the Post

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says this isn’t real because he can’t afford another crisis to engulf the city. He’s already dealing with an illegal alien invasion that he hasn’t curbed because Adams made it worse: he’s giving these people pre-paid credit cards. This policy comes after weeks of telling residents that the city is in danger of being destroyed by the endless sea of illegals. 

Recommended

CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Now, we have innocent women being brutalized in our streets. No doubt, some of these acts were committed by people who were mentally ill. You still need to lock them up. As for repeat violent offenders, look no further than the city’s insane bail laws. Democrat policies are breeding violence and chaos. Do I feel bad for these women? Yes, but the city knew what they got when they voted in their municipal elections.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
LSU Walked Away During the National Anthem Before Their Showdown With Iowa Matt Vespa
Is This NYT Columnist Serious About This Piece About Trump and Easter? Matt Vespa
This New Jersey City Is the Site of a Modern-Day Jewish Pogrom Matt Vespa
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
JK Rowling Could Be Arrested for ‘Misgendering’ Transgender People. Here’s How She Responded. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Advertisement