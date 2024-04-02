Here's the Violent Trend That's Victimizing Women in New York City

Despite endless data suggesting otherwise, Democrats say that crime isn’t spiking. Tell that to the scores of women who have been victimized, especially those in New York City. There appears to be an epidemic of thugs who are punching women in the face. These aren’t isolated incidents, and would you be shocked if these weren’t first-time offenders? These incidents have been posted to social media, which has led to other women commenting that they’ve been victimized as well (via WaPo):

“You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face,” Halley Kate Mcgookin, a New York-based fashion influencer, said in a March 25 video posted to TikTok that has since been viewed 49 million times. […] Commenters on Mcgookin’s post began tagging other women who had reported similar attacks, including Olivia Brand, a New York woman who described being punched by a stranger in video posted on March 17. “I literally just got punched by some man on the sidewalk,” Brand said in the video. “He goes, ‘sorry,’ and then punches me in the head.” “What the hell is happening?” said Brand, who could not be reached for comment. Mikayla Toninato, a 27-year-old student at the Parsons School of Design, saw Mcgookin’s video and replied “@Halley i quite literally feel your pain this was so insane.” Toninato in a video said she was leaving class and while looking down at her phone when “out of nowhere, a man came up and hit me in the face.”

Mcgookin and Toninato refused to offer comment to the Post

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says this isn’t real because he can’t afford another crisis to engulf the city. He’s already dealing with an illegal alien invasion that he hasn’t curbed because Adams made it worse: he’s giving these people pre-paid credit cards. This policy comes after weeks of telling residents that the city is in danger of being destroyed by the endless sea of illegals.

Now, we have innocent women being brutalized in our streets. No doubt, some of these acts were committed by people who were mentally ill. You still need to lock them up. As for repeat violent offenders, look no further than the city’s insane bail laws. Democrat policies are breeding violence and chaos. Do I feel bad for these women? Yes, but the city knew what they got when they voted in their municipal elections.