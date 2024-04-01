How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday
Tipsheet

A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 01, 2024
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Denver is a sanctuary city. It’s a haven for these people, thanks to a Democrat-led effort that’s enticed tens of millions to cross into the country illegally. It’s part of the Democrats’ plan to increase their clout on Capitol Hill: flood the country with illegals, increase the population, generate new congressional districts, and select candidates of similar ethnic and racial backgrounds. We all know the end game here. The costs of this massive influx of illegals were not considered. 

Denver’s hospital system is on the verge of collapse, which explains why the mayor’s political director was reportedly caught telling illegal aliens to leave the city for the Big Apple. He is even caught saying they would take them to the Canadian border:

We have no operational control over the border. I’ll gamble that illegal immigration will not only remain a top issue for the 2024 cycle but become the issue for voters who are tired of endless illegality that breeds from the waves of illegals pouring into the United States. 

Also, it does not need to be said that New York City and Chicago are full. Their residents have had it with the armies of illegals flooding into the area. Ironic since NYC Mayor Eric Adams admitted that the city could be destroyed if nothing is done to curb the flow. He later opted to give millions in pre-paid credit cards to these people. 

