Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain...
These GOP-Led States Just Sued the Biden Administration Over Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Pl...
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems
The Gift of Lieberman's Example
Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again
The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be...
NYPD Warns New Yorkers of Illegal Immigrant Pick Pocket Gangs
Illegal Immigrants Given 7 Times More Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Than Military Families
Kathy Hochul Showed Up to Slain NYPD Officer's Wake for a 10 Minute...
The Armenian Paradox
Stop Driving a Harmful Wedge Between Parents and Emotionally Vulnerable Children
New Birth for the Death Penalty?
Political Games in Washington Have Serious Consequences
Tipsheet

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 30, 2024 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last week, the FBI probably didn’t expect to be fact-checked this brutally on social media. The agency’s director, Christopher Wray, testified before Congress that the agency had always complied with the rules and regulations concerning the process required in obtaining FISA spy warrants against American citizens. We know that’s a total lie. The bureau doctored evidence to secure FISA warrants against former Trump campaign officials, Carter Page being the top target.

Advertisement

The bureau tweeted a clip of Wray detailing how the law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency complies with Section 702. If it weren’t for a community note on Twitter, this would’ve been taken as gospel. As it so happens, the fact check annotation included a story from The Hill, which reported that the FBI had violated the Fourth Amendment rights of American citizens over 250,000 times with illegal FISA spy warrants

Recommended

The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be Doing Instead Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The FBI repeatedly misused a surveillance tool in searching for foreign intelligence to use in cases pertaining to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and 2020 racial justice protests, according to an April 2022 court order publicly released Friday. 

The order, which was released by the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, is significantly redacted but reveals thousands of violations of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the federal government to collect communications between certain targeted foreign individuals outside the U.S. 

The court has legal oversight of the U.S. government’s espionage activities. 

FBI officials said the violations came before corrective measures the agency took starting in summer 2021 and continuing into last year. 

But the release could create obstacles as the FBI seeks to have its warrantless surveillance program receive reauthorization from Congress before it expires at the end of the year. It could also expose the agency to heightened scrutiny amid recent GOP attacks on its activities. 

Do we need reminding that the FBI is staffed with bad people, the worst in committing acts of government overreach? Agents visit people’s homes because they posted anti-Biden material on social media. Illegal FISA warrants are atrocious, but now they’re targeting Americans exercising free speech rights. Why? Are they compiling an enemies list?

Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be Doing Instead Sarah Arnold
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home Matt Vespa
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems Mark Lewis
Occupied Gaza Victor Davis Hanson
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain NYPD Officer Matt Vespa
In the U.K., Cadbury Ends Up With More Than Yolk on Its Face After Eliminating ‘Easter’ Eggs Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be Doing Instead Sarah Arnold
Advertisement