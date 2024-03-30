Another One? FBI Agent Visits Woman's Home Over Tweet

Is this going to become a regular occurrence? If so, it’s chilling, but it’ll be documented as every home has a Ring cam system or a variation of it. If you don’t have one, it’s best to invest in one for home security purposes and recording potential run-ins with federal agents. A Texas woman, ‘Kam St. Martin,’ was visited by an FBI agent for a tweet pinned on her profile. She called out the justice system for letting her cousin’s alleged murderer out on probation. The visit was recorded, but the FBI also reportedly visited the victim’s family as well:

🚩The FBI came to my house over a TWEET!

Not cool.

My pinned tweet that’s still up.

⁦@elonmusk⁩ pic.twitter.com/5GauyJTXTt — 𝐊𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

🚩Tweeting 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 got me visited by this 𝐅𝐁𝐈 in Texas.👇🏻 They also visited the grieving parents 𝐈𝐍 𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐀 over my tweet. 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘

𝐈 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐒@elonmusk @RepClayHiggins @KenPaxtonTX @JeffLandry https://t.co/E5tPIjUKww — 𝐊𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

🚨This monster drugged my 27 yr old cousin at the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge last February. He dumped her half naked dead body like trash.

Rap sheet a mile long. He walks today on PROBATION .Damion Matthews may you reap what you have sown. @govjefflandryy pic.twitter.com/pW7Bo9HsjQ — 𝐊𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 (@KAM4Texas) February 20, 2024

The FBI being viewed as Biden’s Gestapo grows every day. These antics are out of control and will continue until we get a new president.

It dovetails off an incident in Oklahoma, where three FBI agents visited a woman over the anti-Biden posts she shared on Facebook.

Holy smokes. Video allegedly shows the FBI showing up at a woman’s house to question her because of memes she posted on social media criticizing Joe Biden. They refused to show ID and identify themselves. https://t.co/OaWZzw8WJW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2024

The woman smartly recorded the encounter on her phone. She told the agents in no uncertain terms that she would not answer any questions and that what she did was constitutionally protected free speech. The agent gives her the Oklahoma City FBI Office number before leaving.

It’s not paranoia when they’re really after you. That’s the FBI right now.