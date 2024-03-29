Joe Biden Is Hitting His Political 'Life Alert' Button With This 2024 Move

If things were going swimmingly for Democrats, they wouldn’t be looking to these two to give Joe Biden a hand on the campaign trail. It’s a sign that Democrats aren’t taking any chances since the political landscape changed. The 2024 race is going to be a base election. Trump doesn’t have an issue in that department, but Biden is facing defections among core groups of what was the Obama coalition. As much as Democrats might see dragooning Barack Obama and Bill Clinton out of retirement to help the aging and dementia-ridden president, it also highlights one significant flaw about Biden.

Advertisement

The man has zero political skill. He never had the political acumen to win a national election. He still doesn’t—Biden is president because of a pandemic. It’s China’s most significant in-kind contribution to the Democratic Party, which is fitting since the Biden family allegedly has long-standing ties to Beijing, thanks to their influence-peddling operation spearheaded by Hunter Biden. The pair of former Democratic presidents, both of whom remain popular, are being recruited to give ‘Build Back Better’ a "jolt" (via NBC News):

Bill Clinton was 22 years younger than George H.W. Bush when he unseated him in 1992. He had just turned 50 when he won a second term by defeating the 73-year-old Bob Dole four years later. In 2008, Barack Obama was just 47 when he won the White House by defeating John McCain, a Senate colleague who was a quarter-century his senior. On Thursday, both former presidents — now 77 and 62 years old, respectively — will suspend their active retirements to try to provide a political jolt to the campaign of their successor Joe Biden, 81, with a rare joint appearance for a campaign fundraiser in New York. The rare and highly anticipated gathering of three Democratic presidents will raise over $25 million, according to a release by the Biden campaign, which is characterizing it as the most successful political fundraiser in American history. But it also may serve to highlight Biden’s main vulnerability this year, one that his campaign has increasingly taken steps to overcome. […] Biden speaks regularly to both former presidents, according to multiple sources familiar with the relationships. Obama and Biden met in person Friday to record an event tied to the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. During a private conversation in the White House’s Family Dining Room, Obama told Biden how effective he thought his State of the Union address had been, as had been the busy travel schedule Biden embarked on afterward, said a source familiar with the matter. Aside from private conversations, Biden also often directs his top aides to follow up with Obama or Clinton on various topics of conversation. Chief of staff Jeff Zients, senior adviser Anita Dunn, counselor Steve Ricchetti, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed and campaign advisers Jen O’Malley Dillon and Mike Donilon have all held calls with Obama recently at Biden’s direction.

Is this even Biden’s presidency? Obamacare wasn’t even a Biden White House accomplishment, a glaring display of the lack of legislative achievements under the Delaware liberal who can’t remember when his son died. It’s a gross attempt to make this Obama’s third term, but even the 44th president wasn’t this bad. Obama had a plethora of bad policies, but things weren’t out of control as they are now.

Biden needing Obama and Clinton to help him is the equivalent of hitting the Life Alert button. He has fallen and can’t get up due to the chaos abroad, high inflation, an immigration crisis, and serial lackluster job reports—almost all of which get revised weeks later.