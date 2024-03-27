Here's What Happens When You Try to Play as 'Team Trump' on NHL 24

Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this was embedded into the coding of NHL 24. The clip posted by Libs of TikTok shows a user trying to play a game but was unable to proceed as it said his team name selection contained profanity. The name of the team that triggered this censorship prompt: 'Team Trump.' When ‘Team Biden’ was punched in before the puck dropped, there were no problems.

Advertisement

UNREAL. Hockey video game NHL 24 won't let you use the name "Team Trump" because it “contains profanity” but it has no problem letting you use "Team Biden."



Care to explain @EASPORTS? pic.twitter.com/YKqhW3RicS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

It’s a level of bias you’d expect as more woke minions enter the workforce. Unlike past generations, the latest wave of progressives don’t mellow as they age. They’re culture warriors, determined to re-educate and transform their workspaces at all costs to be on the right side of history. It’s made a mess of the media establishment, where even notable liberals feel targeted and harassed for not taking a hardcore Leninist approach to certain issues. Bari Weiss fleeing The New York Times is a notable example.

I can understand slight censorship concerning team names. On Fanatics, you can’t make custom jerseys with profanity, but blocking the former president's name? C’mon. I can get not letting certain four-letter words through the filter, but this is outrageous, but again, not shocking. It would be something if ‘Team Putin’ or ‘Team ISIS’ were permitted.

***

I find it a bit amusing that Juanita Broaddrick weighed in:

Wow. Unbelievable!! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 26, 2024



