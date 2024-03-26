Was a Jewish Child Getting a Blood Transfusion Asked to Leave a Hospital in the UK?

Well, this story emanating from the United Kingdom is undoubtedly disturbing. A 9-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly tossed from a hospital in Manchester while receiving a blood transfusion. Nurses were wearing pro-Palestinian badges. The child was wearing his kippah as usual. After this alleged incident, the child is reportedly afraid to wear any article of clothing that relates to his Jewish heritage.

Nurses wearing pro-Palestine badges forced a Jewish child out of a hospital bed while he recieved a blood transfusion, it has been alleged.

The nine-year-old boy, who suffers from a rare blood disorder, must receive regular treatment.

We’ll see what happens, but the hospital is conducting a review of this alleged incident of antisemitism while assuring the public that all are welcome at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital (via Manchester Evening News):

The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital has issued a statement amid claims a Jewish boy was mistreated. The accusations were made in a social post that alleges a young boy was removed by a nurse from a bay on a ward while wearing 'visibly Jewish' clothing. "Due to that," the post reads, the boy 'had to lie on the floor' while being treated at one point. The post also alleges that the 'last few times' the boy has attended the hospital, he has been 'denied correct medical care'. It also alleges that some staff are wearing 'free Palestine' badges and that the boy was 'scared'. "Coincidentally, today when not visibly Jewish, he received quick care," the post adds. "Also worth noting, prior to the conflict he received excellent care." In a statement Manchester University NHS Trust said: "Following on from a social media issue relating to a family’s recent experience at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, we are responding to feedback we have received from the family. We have taken action and offered prompt reassurance that Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and the wider NHS, provides care and treatment for all people regardless of race, faith, or background, and does not discriminate. "We are proud of our good relationship with the Jewish communities across Greater Manchester and will continue to build their confidence in accessing services through our engagement with patients, faith leaders, and communities. We have reminded all staff of the need to adhere to the trust's dress code policy which only permits the wearing of badges endorsed by officially sanctioned NHS campaigns. "We do not tolerate any discriminatory practice and react swiftly where there is evidence of such behaviour. Our patients are our priority at all times, and we would like to reassure people of all faiths, and those of none, within our community."

It wouldn’t shock me if every bit of this story were true, given the vicious antisemitism we’ve seen from these pro-terrorist demonstrations, which only offers those who already hate Jewish people the opportunity to spew more vitriol. It’s not about Israel or the Palestinians. It's also not the first time that medical professionals have been exposed to spewing antisemitic and pro-Hamas propaganda while threatening to withhold treatment for those of the Jewish faith. Luckily, many have lost their jobs due to these insane outbursts.