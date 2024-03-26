Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing Trump's Assets

The whole civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump is a sham. There were no victims in this legal fiasco. Not a single person was defrauded, but the goofy judge claims that even with no fraud victims, the law was broken because “orange man—bad.” There was a debacle concerning whether Trump could secure the $454 million bond on the judgment, where commentators, who were blinded by their schadenfreude over the ruling, must’ve missed this segment on CNN where it was alluded that Mar-a-Lago might be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Trump’s bond was lowered to $175 million thanks to a last-minute ruling by an appellate court.

Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag once again penned an article that wouldn’t see the light of day within liberal or elite establishments because it hits too close to home. The pair invoked Sigmund Freud to analyze liberal America’s insane lust to seize Trump’s assets. They came up with how the Left’s anti-Trump tendencies reek of Soviet-style authoritarianism, infantile regression, and gross disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law—the latter part you probably already knew about. It’s psychopathic and narcissistic behavior that oozes from this Trump civil fraud case, the two characteristics that lead to totalitarianism when a nation’s intellectual institutions become infected with such tendencies. With Trump, liberals don’t even try to hide it anymore (via Public):

Seizing the assets of your political enemies is an activity we typically associate with socialist and communist regimes. “Forfeiture and seizure of assets?” asks O’Leary on CNN. “Is that the message we want to tell people who want to bring their money here and protect their property rights? To take a law that used to protect people against buying refrigerators at an overpriced value decades ago and apply it against an individual? And then talk about seizing assets? Like he was in Venezuela?” But the Democrats rooting for the seizure of Trump’s assets appear more filled with tribal partisanship and hatred for the Republican frontrunner than with communist ideology. Witness the multiple MSNBC hosts who expressed childlike glee at the prospect of bankrupting Trump. While their motivations may differ from those of Venezuelan socialists, the impacts are the same. Part of what makes the behavior of elected Democrats like New York Attorney General James and Judge Engoron, as well as the media elites cheering them on so irrational is that they aren’t considering the wider impact of their behavior. They aren’t considering how their ruling undermines the Constitution and the rule of law. They aren’t considering the impact their seizure of Trump’s assets would have on investors, businesses, and working people. And they aren’t even considering the long-term impact on the Democratic Party. […] This TDS is analogous to infantile regression, as described by Sigmund Freud and his daughter, Anna. They argued that, psychologically speaking, many adults “regress” to their childhood when under stress. “Like children,” noted psychologist Cynthia Vinney in 2022, “adults sometimes regress, often as a temporary response to a traumatic or anxiety-provoking situation.” The stress for the Democrats prosecuting, convicting, and sentencing him, was Trump as president. Attempting to take nearly $500 million in a trumped-up civil fraud case constitutes a kind of tantrum of highly entitled people. Imposing a historically unprecedented fine on the front-running presidential candidate for business activities that resulted in no victim is a behavior of people who feel highly entitled. Such entitlement is a key characteristic of narcissism, which is rising in the culture and is near-identical to what Swiss researchers identified as left-wing authoritarianism. People who espouse left-wing views and want censorship and repression of their political enemies believe and behave are entitled. […] In his book Political Ponerology, the late Polish psychologist Andrew M. Lobaczewski argues that totalitarianism is the result of narcissists and psychopaths taking over major societal institutions, from the universities to the justice system. That is what appears to be happening now. If an Attorney General and a Judge can seize $464 million in assets from the presidential front-runner for an alleged crime that has no victim, then it would be more accurate to say that we have only a single political system—and no true justice system at all. Worse, that system is rapidly becoming psychopathological.

And look beyond Trump. On free speech, cancel culture, cultural appropriation, and a host of other issues that are cornerstones to American progressives, they all reek of an entitlement and self-righteousness that fits in very well with the narcissists that dominate the Left. To protect their talking points, these anti-free speech protocols are deployed to ensure order. It’s not hyperbole to think that if the Left had their way, we’d have sworn officers of the Thought Police that are not too dissimilar from the Orwellian law enforcement agency that keeps order in Oceania. The progressive agenda cannot comport with our Constitution, which is why the modern Left aims to destroy it. Aside from that, simple mathematics and market theories gut most of the Left’s wishlist of a domestic agenda that one could arguably now call full-blow communism. You’re seeing how their courts would attack the leading candidate of the rival party.

The Trump civil judgment and its reaction remind us of the monumental task we have at hand in ensuring that we remain a free society. We have a political party, its legions of dolts, and a media and cultural establishment that are gung-ho in destroying us for having differing political beliefs.