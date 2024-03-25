What a Liberal Reporter Found Bizarre About One of the Left's Most Popular Online Voices

I knew this name sounded familiar.

‘Destiny’ is supposedly one of the top liberal streamers, but he’s also shockingly ignorant. I’m not the only one with this opinion; liberal reporter Michael Tracey was equally shocked at ‘Destiny’ not knowing basic American history or government. This person didn’t know who Kevin McCarthy was, and he had to Google whether Congress voted to authorize force against Iraq in the early 2000s.

Liberals often hurl the ignorance attack line when their talking points are about to be shredded—all that bluster rears its head based on a difference of opinion. In this case, ‘Destiny’ is clueless on many issues.

“It's extremely bizarre that this individual has been elevated as the standard-bearer for Liberal Debate Streamer guys,” wrote Tracey:

The World’s Smartest Liberal:



• Never heard of Kevin McCarthy

• Didn’t know Germany split post-WWII

• Thinks Russia borders Egypt

• Can’t locate 18 US states on a map



pic.twitter.com/YMFapvhpFa — standace owens ✨💖 (@freeblexit) March 23, 2024

Fairly astonishing video here. Political streamer personality "Destiny," age 35, reveals he had no clue if Congress voted to authorize the invasion of Iraq -- the debate around which had dominated US politics for years, including when Destiny was presumably a conscious young adult. But apparently he was so disconnected that he just had to Google to learn for the first time that the House and Senate had indeed passed resolutions in 2002 authorizing the invasion of Iraq. The votes became among the most consequential in US history, dominating several subsequent presidential campaigns and public debate writ large. But apparently, "Destiny" was never the slightest bit aware of any of this. Never was he aware that Hillary Clinton voted for the Iraq War, despite that vote dogging both of her presidential campaigns -- or Joe Biden's central role in the Senate leading the bipartisan charge to invade Iraq. It had apparently never occurred to "Destiny" to do a quick Wikipedia search on the 2004 election, when Democratic nominee John Kerry infamously voted in the Senate to give his Republican opponent, George W. Bush, the authority to invade Iraq. "Destiny" lacks shockingly elementary knowledge of US government and politics. This is not to begrudge people in general who are detached and unknowledgeable of US government and politics -- for some, this detachment is perfectly understandable. But "Destiny" is suddenly being held out as the top Liberal Debate Streamer Guy, even as he has yet to familiarize himself with incredibly basic facets of recent American history. Keep watching the video montage and you'll see "Destiny" had no clue who Kevin McCarthy, then the Speaker of the House, was. He had to Wiki-search the bio for the first time. He had never heard of Edmund Burke, forefather of modern conservatism. He wasn't sure if East and West Germany were separate states at one point. He wasn't sure if Russia shared a border with Egypt. He couldn't locate Virginia, New Jersey, and Wisconsin on a map of the 50 United States. It's extremely bizarre that this individual has been elevated as the standard-bearer for Liberal Debate Streamer guys.

Destiny was featured in a debate about whether January 6 was a coup. Progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald shredded these points with ease:

Glenn Greenwald calmly explains to Destiny and the Krassensteins that January 6th wasn't an insurrection, and Donald Trump did not attempt a coup.



🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Ky6ewCDXMu — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 23, 2024

If Words Were Violence at the ZeroHedge debate: Glenn Greenwald vs Brian Krassenstein pic.twitter.com/PKRKjfSBOX — Turncoat Don (@TurncoatD) January 23, 2024



