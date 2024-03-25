The Biden White House Said the Quiet Part Out Loud in Recent Swipe at Israel

The Biden-Netanyahu relationship is just as cold, if not colder, than the one the Israeli prime minister had with Obama. For some reason, the Biden officials don’t want Israeli forces to annihilate what’s left of Hamas. The incredible part about today’s latest development in Israel-US relations is that US officials are accusing Netanyahu’s government of orchestrating this diplomatic drama for domestic purposes. If anything, it’s the Biden administration that’s doing it since Joe has some serious problems with Arab American voting communities in the Rust Belt. Young voters also lean pro-Hamas (via Axios):

The White House sees the public rift with Israel over a UN Security Council resolution as an artificial crisis manufactured by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for domestic political reasons, three U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: Less than six months after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which led to unprecedented support for Israel by the Biden administration, the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is rapidly deteriorating. Netanyahu today canceled a visit by his senior advisers to the White House later this week after the U.S. abstained from the UN vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. […] The latest: Two hours after Netanyahu announced he canceled the delegation, conservative minister Gideon Saar said he is resigning and that his party is leaving the emergency government. Saar's resignation will increase pressure on minister Benny Gantz to do the same. If the centrist Gantz leaves, Netanyahu will remain with his original radical right-wing coalition and will have significantly less maneuvering space internationally.

Netanyahu is certainly overreacting, but to pretend that the abstention today warrants no Israeli anger is...gaslighting? https://t.co/LLAG7cMyDD — David Daoud (@DavidADaoud) March 25, 2024

Gantz said his red line was a bill tweaking the nation’s draft law concerning Ultra-Orthodox factions. Thus far, Saar’s departure does not shake the stability of the Netanyahu government. And months later, the anti-Israel Left on the Hill seems to have forgotten one thing: Netanyahu will go at some point, but the policy of eradicating Hamas in Gaza will continue. It’s something an Israeli reporter told Bill Maher, who discussed the Gaza War with ABC News’ Sarah Isgur and Beto O’Rourke. It sort of guts the bravado surrounding Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) call for new elections because the Israeli prime minister had lost his way. Whoever’s next will bury Rafah, eliminate Hamas, and continue building the buffer zone along the border. Israel is going to assume security responsibilities in Gaza after Hamas is decimated. That Israeli domestic policy is ironclad and won’t be changing.

Beto O'Rourke and Sarah Isgur in a heated exchange over Israel and Hamas. After Isgur stated that Chuck Schumer meddling in Israel's elections was similar to the alleged crimes in Trump's Ukraine impeachment case.

Even Bill Maher joins the debate by noting that Beto's… pic.twitter.com/hQj0EBIBcs — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 23, 2024

It's American liberals who are Biden’s domestic problem and one that threatens his re-election. If there’s anyone who’s being transparent about manufactured political games, it’s the Biden White House, which has proven to be a harbinger of disaster on every front.