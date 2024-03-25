Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Flees the Country on Private Jet After Federal Agents Raided Home

I haven’t followed Sean Combs’ legal troubles very closely, but they appear great enough to force the hip-hop star to flee the country and cause federal agents to search his residences. On Monday afternoon, Homeland Security officers searched his Los Angeles and Miami properties in what officials are saying is in connection to a human trafficking probe. Mr. Combs was the subject of serious allegations of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura (via Fox News):

Sean Combs' Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

[…]

In November, Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse. She accused Diddy of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.

The R&B singer also alleged Diddy "punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her.