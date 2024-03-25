Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Flees the Country on Private Jet After Federal Agents Raided Home

I haven’t followed Sean Combs’ legal troubles very closely, but they appear great enough to force the hip-hop star to flee the country and cause federal agents to search his residences. On Monday afternoon, Homeland Security officers searched his Los Angeles and Miami properties in what officials are saying is in connection to a human trafficking probe. Mr. Combs was the subject of serious allegations of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura (via Fox News):
Sean Combs' Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.
"We will provide further information as it becomes available."
A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.
[…]
In November, Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse. She accused Diddy of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.
The R&B singer also alleged Diddy "punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her.
Whatever the case, these developments forced Mr. Combs to flee the country. He appears to have taken his Gulfstream to Antigua:
🚨#BREAKING: Sean Diddy Combs has fled the United States on his Gulfstream private jet⁰⁰📌#Unitedstates | #USA ⁰⁰American rapper Diddy has reportedly left the United States on his private jet, a Gulfstream G550 N1969 / SIS69 which took off earlier today from Van Nuys Airport… pic.twitter.com/ChkKWnzB7u— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 26, 2024
🚨#UPDATE: Watch a recent video captures Diddy's private LoveAir LLC jet, with the black Gulfstream in the background, preparing for departure yesterday at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/RE39LyVQBs— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 26, 2024
We'll keep you updated.
