Media Matters Writer Gets Dragged for Tweeting Fake News About Nex Benedict

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 25, 2024 8:00 PM

Do they just not care about the truth, or do they get frustrated when their pre-packaged narrative fails and they gaslight themselves? The death of Nex Benedict, a transgender teen who died in Oklahoma, allowed liberal media outlets to go on a ‘woke’ safari, hunting anti-trans legislation, attitudes, and conservatives who aren’t supportive of the transanity that’s gripping the nation. It lasted all of 48 hours when it was discovered that none of the liberal media’s hunches were true.

The story goes that Benedict was beaten to death in a bathroom brawl by a bunch of students, the victim of a bullying campaign. That is not the case. Benedict didn’t know the students, admitted to starting the fight, and didn’t die from the melee. Security footage from the school shows Benedict leaving the grounds, conscious and cogent. Benedict died by suicide from a toxic combination of household medication. And yet, some, like those at Media Matters, are determined to keep pushing a fake narrative that Benedict was the victim of anti-trans bullying and violence. Our friends at Twitchy had it first:

No charges were filed because no crime was committed. It’s also amusing that this tweet came from a supposedly media watchdog group, albeit for the Left. It's not like Media Matters ever gains traction on anything they post because everyone can see that it’s a DNC shop. Ms. Drennan got dragged, and rightfully so.

