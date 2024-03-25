Media Matters Writer Gets Dragged for Tweeting Fake News About Nex Benedict

Do they just not care about the truth, or do they get frustrated when their pre-packaged narrative fails and they gaslight themselves? The death of Nex Benedict, a transgender teen who died in Oklahoma, allowed liberal media outlets to go on a ‘woke’ safari, hunting anti-trans legislation, attitudes, and conservatives who aren’t supportive of the transanity that’s gripping the nation. It lasted all of 48 hours when it was discovered that none of the liberal media’s hunches were true.

Nex Benedict describing the incident in her own words:



The girls didn’t have a history of bullying her as has been claimed in several articles. They had never even seen each other before the incident. She assaulted them first because she thought they were laughing at her. Nex… pic.twitter.com/dQmCQzTqKd — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 24, 2024

The story goes that Benedict was beaten to death in a bathroom brawl by a bunch of students, the victim of a bullying campaign. That is not the case. Benedict didn’t know the students, admitted to starting the fight, and didn’t die from the melee. Security footage from the school shows Benedict leaving the grounds, conscious and cogent. Benedict died by suicide from a toxic combination of household medication. And yet, some, like those at Media Matters, are determined to keep pushing a fake narrative that Benedict was the victim of anti-trans bullying and violence. Our friends at Twitchy had it first:

They slammed Nex's head against the bathroom floor and he blacked out and the next day he died and they will face zero consequences for it.



Remember Nex Benedict. Protect trans kids. The state sure as hell won't. pic.twitter.com/hZJhJOvL19 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 22, 2024

Besides for the fact that Nex started the fight by throwing water at those other students, the medical examiner's report literally says that she died from overdosing.

Do you enjoy lying for clout about innocent students? pic.twitter.com/mV8YY0Bbct — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 22, 2024

We are all present at the birth of another odious myth based on a deliberate lie that will be used to encourage further violence and suicidal ideation in a disturbed and vulnerable sub-population https://t.co/1lqrC26Ccs https://t.co/9mhOV1L8X1 pic.twitter.com/mAMn22iRo0 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 22, 2024

No charges were filed because no crime was committed. It’s also amusing that this tweet came from a supposedly media watchdog group, albeit for the Left. It's not like Media Matters ever gains traction on anything they post because everyone can see that it’s a DNC shop. Ms. Drennan got dragged, and rightfully so.