How Kamala Harris Humiliated Herself in Puerto Rico

It's best to take it easy when you don’t understand the language. It’s a simple rule that Vice President Kamala Harris did not follow during her trip to Puerto Rico last week. Harris was there to promote the Biden administration’s aid plan to the island following Hurricane Maria. Let’s say the reception of Harris’s visit was not met with universal praise. A man singing a protest song in Spanish came within earshot of the vice president, who started to clap along and smile to the beat. An aide had to tell her what the lyrics meant (via NY Post):

Kamala Harris smiles, claps along to Puerto Rico protest song but stops after aide tells her that they’re protesting her 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uKEznMqeBv — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 24, 2024

Veep Kamala Harris was cluelessly clapping along and all smiles as a man began singing in Spanish outside a community center in Puerto Rico last week — until she was told what he was actually saying. The vice president, 59, had ventured into a courtyard after her visit to the Goyoco community center in San Juan when the protester broke into song in Spanish. Trying to be friendly, the unwitting Harris nodded and clapped along — but then an aide appeared to inform her about what the lyrics meant, and suddenly she stopped. “We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know,” the man sang, according to multiple translations. “The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony. “Long live Free Palestine and Haiti, too.”

It’s one of many instances when this woman humiliates herself and the United States. Harris has proven to be a VP so far out of her depth that she can’t even do simple aid visits right. She also can’t deliver a message correctly. When speaking about the Israel-Hamas War, Harris said she studied the maps regarding Israel’s operational plans for Rafah in the Gaza Strip and appeared to state that US policy is for Israel not to win the war.

Guy will have more on this later, but this clip—my lord.

KAMALA HARRIS warns against an Israeli offensive in Rafah: "I have studied the maps."



She is then unable to articulate anything substantive beyond her left-wing talking points. pic.twitter.com/XBDhkU2XG3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024

“Studied the maps”



Kamala Harris is now openly stating that this administration’s position is that Israel cannot win the war. They must ensure Hamas’ survival. This not only is wrong and unacceptable from a military standpoint, but takes away any incentive Hamas has to negotiate… https://t.co/5VJKj4QuKA — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2024



