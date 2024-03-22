Concert Hall Shooting Leaves At Least 40 Dead in Moscow

We’ll be updating as developments come through, but there appears to have been a massive terror attack in Moscow that’s left dozens of people dead at a popular concert venue in the Russian capital. Several gunmen entered the location and opened fire at attendees. Russian state media claimed that men armed with automatic weapons and dressed in camouflage opened fire into the crowd and later either hurled grenades or set off a bomb, which ignited a fire (via WaPo):

Several gunmen opened fire Friday night at Crocus City Hall, a popular concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russian state news agencies reported. Dozens of people were reported injured or killed and the building was on fire. “People in camouflage, at least three, burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall and opened fire from automatic weapons. There are definitely wounded,” state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing its correspondent on-site. “After that they threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire,” RIA Novosti added. “The people in the hall lay down on the floor to escape the shooting, and stayed there for 15-20 minutes, after which they began to crawl out. Many managed to get out.” […] At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, the Tass news agency reported, citing the press office of the Federal Security Service or FSB.

Here's a clip of what allegedly happened inside the concert hall [ WARNING: Some images may be disturbing]:

Horrific scenes in Moscow as terrorists open fire on civilians at a packed concert hall in a Bataclan-style massacre. pic.twitter.com/2tFGGJrq7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2024

As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The band Picnic was set to start their set when the gunman began killing bystanders. These updates come from Russian state media, so stand by for any corrections and updates.