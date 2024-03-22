Senator Kennedy Wanted a Biden Judicial Nominee to Define an 'Assault Weapon.' It...
Tipsheet

Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

When its CEO said they were going to use its programming to combat Trumpism, are we shocked that the search engine tweaked the search results for the definition of ‘bloodbath’? That appears to be the case:

The word ‘bloodbath’ has become the center of another media-manufactured controversy involving former President Donald Trump. Speaking at an Ohio rally last weekend, Trump warned that a second Biden term would allow China to annihilate the US auto industry. The media and Democrats tried to weaponize that, saying Trump meant political violence would ensue. 

This hoax was debunked within hours because we have the full video. Even then, the media tripled down, saying not to believe our lying eyes and ears. The classic ‘orange man bad’ tendencies got this industry in trouble during the 2016 election and the first Trump presidency. 

It’s also soaked in irony as the media used the word “bloodbath” to describe the anticipated changes at the Republican National Committee, where dozens of staffers were fired. Even when they're caught red-handed, the media can't accept defeat because they know it's a win for Trump. Just take the "L." The media is now left with saying that you must jump into their warped groupthink to understand what Trump is saying. It's the 'We know what he said, but you'd have to be stupid to think Trump wasn't talking about wholesale slaughter should he not win the 2024 election' concerning this story. 

It's entertaining but also weird. 

