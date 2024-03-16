Joe Biden Promoted the Staffers Involved in Classified Doc Fiasco Hours After Special Counsel Report

Joe Biden was not exonerated by the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who expertly slapped down the Democrats’ attempt to gaslight him on the subject. Multiple times, House Democrats tried to make that distinction, but the DOJ official calmly rejected the premise. If Democrats bothered to read the report, they would know that Hur said Biden willfully retained classified materials as a private citizen, that he divulged such information to his ghostwriter, and that he was also too old and senile to be charged. House Republicans did a good job making the case that any other citizen would’ve been indicted, but that’s for another time.

When Mar-a-Lago was raided in August of 2022, Biden tried to take the high ground, saying he would never be so reckless with such information and that he’s the true guardian of secrets. Then, his classified document scandal blew up his spot, which led to him blaming staffers for the willful retention, which we know is a lie: he wanted to have the last word on the Afghanistan war. He disagreed with Obama’s counterinsurgency approach. In trying to make his point—he broke the law. Hours after the Hur report dropped, he promoted the staffers at the center of this controversy (via NY Post):

Top aides to President Biden involved in his mishandling of classified documents were given plum promotions within 24 hours of the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s damning report, The Post has learned. Annie Tomasini, a Biden staffer since his Senate days, was named a deputy White House chief of staff on Feb. 8 — and the next day Richard Ruffner moved into Tomasini’s old gig as director of Oval Office operations. “I don’t think it should shock anyone that the Biden administration promotes people who help them cover up Joe’s abuse of classified information,” said Jim Hanson, president of Worldstrat, a strategic consulting company. […] The House Oversight Committee, which has also been investigating the scandal, has sought Tomasini for a transcribed interview but has so far met with stonewalling from the White House.

Biden and his fellow Democrats were more upset that Hur included damning observations about the president’s degraded memory, which included an inability to recall his vice president under Obama or when his son, Beau, died. Hur stood by his report and the controversial portions in question. It is department policy for Hur to outline any mitigating circumstances that could arise at trial to his boss, Attorney General Merrick Garland. Joe losing his marbles is one of them.

Yet, this development proves what you already know: Joe doesn’t care. He never did because he’s a Biden, a family whose levels of entitlement and self-importance might exceed that of the Clintons.

Remember, he takes these matters “very seriously” https://t.co/BCisMepqvg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024



