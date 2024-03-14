You Can Count on Us. Can We Count on You?
Tipsheet

MSNBC's Super Tuesday Chuckle Fest Over Immigration Keeps Getting Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 14, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

We’ll keep reminding you, but these people hate you with every fiber of their being. MSNBC’s Super Tuesday coverage featured Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, and Rachel Maddow having a laugh riot over voter concerns about illegal immigration in the Old Dominion. They were aghast that it was a top 2024 issue, but Virginia was the segue from which these three women shared a laugh despite the spike in illegal alien crime. 

Laken Riley was murdered in Georgia by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal, in late February, which has become a national story. Before Super Tuesday, an illegal alien was charged in Virginia for raping a teenager. In Washington DC, an illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested in the shooting death of a two-year-old.

Now, two men from Chile, who are likely here illegally, were busted for having sexual relations with an underage girl in the parking lot of Bailey's Elementary School in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia: 

So, please, liberals on MSNBC. Keep mocking immigration as a top issue. It’ll only make things easier for Republicans in November.

H/T Curtis Houck

