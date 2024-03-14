MSNBC's Super Tuesday Chuckle Fest Over Immigration Keeps Getting Worse

We’ll keep reminding you, but these people hate you with every fiber of their being. MSNBC’s Super Tuesday coverage featured Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, and Rachel Maddow having a laugh riot over voter concerns about illegal immigration in the Old Dominion. They were aghast that it was a top 2024 issue, but Virginia was the segue from which these three women shared a laugh despite the spike in illegal alien crime.

MSDNC panel mocks the fact immigration is a top issue for voters across the country@jrpsaki: “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue…you’re thinking like what?!”@JoyAnnReid: *laughs*@maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” pic.twitter.com/CpzBUxWNFG — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 6, 2024

Laken Riley was murdered in Georgia by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal, in late February, which has become a national story. Before Super Tuesday, an illegal alien was charged in Virginia for raping a teenager. In Washington DC, an illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested in the shooting death of a two-year-old.

Now, two men from Chile, who are likely here illegally, were busted for having sexual relations with an underage girl in the parking lot of Bailey's Elementary School in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia:

ALERT - SEX OFFENSE discovered around 0536 AM at Bailey's Elementary School, 6111 Knollwood Dr, Bailey's Crossroads, VA. FCPS Security found a juvenile female naked with two adult males naked in the back of the car, with WV tag 1XM167. Subjects are with no ID’s, no DL’s, and do… pic.twitter.com/RM9XQ2mBA5 — Romeo (@RVANOVA01) March 14, 2024

So, please, liberals on MSNBC. Keep mocking immigration as a top issue. It’ll only make things easier for Republicans in November.

The unifying impulse underlying the modern Democratic Party is contempt for rural whites https://t.co/huRGg9XYWI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 6, 2024

