Here's When Jerry Nadler Stepped on a Rake While Questioning Robert Hur

Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, where he remained unmoved by the attacks lobbed at him by liberal media members and the Democratic Party over portions of his report that accurately detailed Joe Biden’s mental decline. Hur was tapped to investigate Biden’s classified document mishap. Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) line of questioning did not turn out well when he asked Hur if he felt Biden had lied to him during his investigation. Hur said yes. And alas, the two narratives were exposed during this hearing. It's one of those moments where Nadler probably wished he pooped his pants again:

WATCH: Major self-own from Dem. Rep. Jerry Nadler:



NADLER: "Do you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?"



SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: Yes pic.twitter.com/akLgVPJ6Fn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 12, 2024

The Democrats’ position that Hur exonerated Biden was incorrect, and he made that public. He concluded that Biden willfully retained classified materials and divulged them to unauthorized persons. That would be Biden’s ghostwriter. Republicans did a decent job making the case that if this were any other person than Biden, that individual would be charged with mishandling classified documents. Hur refused to charge Biden due to his age and senility, which is within department policy. You must list mitigating circumstances regarding potentially filing charges. Democrats felt Hur committed a partisan hatchet job. Still, like Neo in The Matrix, Hur dodged all the bullets.

In short, the special counsel said he interviewed the president, his memory sucked, and he willfully retained documents, but he’s too old and mentally degraded to be charged. I stand by what I wrote, so deal with it (via National Review):

“There has been a lot of attention paid to language in the report about the President’s memory, so let me say a few words about that. My task was to determine whether the President retained or disclosed national defense information ‘willfully’—meaning, knowingly and with the intent to do something the law forbids. I could not make that determination without assessing the President’s state of mind,” Hur said. “For that reason, I had to consider the President’s memory and overall mental state, and how a jury likely would perceive his memory and mental state in a criminal trial. These are the types of issues prosecutors analyze every day. Joe Biden’s memory was an important consideration for Hur’s decision not to pursue criminal charges against the sitting president, Hur testified. While Hur did find evidence Biden “willfully” retained classified information about foreign policy and national-security issues, the special counsel did not assess that it would be provable beyond a reasonable doubt and predicted that a prosecutor would have trouble convincing a jury to convict given Biden’s advanced age and addled memory. “My assessment in the report about the relevance of the President’s memory was necessary and accurate and fair. Most importantly, what I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe. I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the President unfairly,” Hur said.

We all see it, sir—Biden is mentally deteriorating before our eyes. Yet, Democrats insist that Biden is fine.