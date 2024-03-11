MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Went Into Full North Korea Mode Defending Joe Biden

It’s a bit eye-opening that Joe Scarborough would have this take about Joe Biden, though it’s not entirely surprising. He’s on MSNBC, a network that is notoriously anti-Trump, anti-Republican, and all-around insane. Yet, even Scarborough, doing his best Keith Olbermann impression, can’t mask how forced this narrative of Biden homing in on a John Nash-like intellect regarding politics. Scarborough made these remarks last week during Super Tuesday.

The former Republican congressman said Biden used to have an Irish temper, which often got in the way of the Delaware liberal when he tried to make a point with voters. Where he threw the Hail Mary on this narrative was the line about how this version of Biden is genuinely one where he is at his best intellectually and analytically. We have eyes, Joe. The man is cooked:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough: "F you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." pic.twitter.com/xRsLuqpoWf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 6, 2024

I don’t even think the politburo in Pyongyang would go this far, and they have North Koreans thinking Kim Jong Un can hear their thoughts. I wonder if Scarborough still thinks Biden is at his best after that disastrous State of the Union, where his Irish fury did bubble up, and he ranted like a crazy man. The temper never left, and it’s at a point in the White House where staffers reportedly have a buddy system when an aide is set to get his or her rear end chewed out by the cantankerous, half-braindead president who can’t remember when his son died.