Biden's HUD Secretary Is Leaving Soon

Joe Biden’s Housing and Urban Development secretary is leaving at the end of the month. Marcia Fudge is leaving this position behind, making her the president’s second cabinet secretary to leave the administration. Marty Walsh was the first to depart in 2023 as Biden’s labor secretary, opting for greener pastures as the executive director of the National Hockey League Players' Association (via NBC News):

Marcia Fudge, who has served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development since March 2021, is leaving the Biden administration, the White House said Monday.

"When I took office, we inherited a broken housing system, with fair housing and civil rights protections badly dismantled under the prior administration," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "On Day One, Marcia got to work rebuilding the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and over the past three years she has been a strong voice for expanding efforts to build generational wealth through homeownership and lowering costs and promoting fairness for America’s renters."

Biden continued, "From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country. I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter."

The White House said that after she departs, Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting secretary.