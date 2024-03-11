Liberal America's 'Haiti Isn't a S**thole' Narrative Took a Fatal Blow Over the...
Tipsheet

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Had a Disastrous Interview With Nancy Mace

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 11, 2024 6:05 AM
Lou Rocco/ABC via AP

I’m not one to defend Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who is dealing with issues of her own right now within her office, but this question from ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos was offensive, and Mace knew how to handle it. It was disgusting, indicative of the rot and animus liberal media figures have for Republicans and anyone who doesn’t think like them. You would expect nothing less from Mr. Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton operative. 

Advertisement

Mace was interviewed on This Week yesterday, where she admitted to being a rape victim at 16. Stephanopoulos tried to use that to put the screws on her regarding her support for Donald Trump (via ABC News): 

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Mace lambasted Stephanopoulos from the get-go when he challenged about her endorsement of Trump: “I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not going to do that.” 

[…] 

Mace based her argument on two main points: That Trump was not convicted in a criminal trial (as opposed to a civil trial) and that E. Jean Carroll, who has been awarded millions in lawsuits against Trump, deserved condemnation for the way in which she spoke about the money she was awarded. 

“She’s joked about it. I find it offensive and I also find it offensive that you are trying to shame me with this question,” Mace said. 

Stephanopoulos repeatedly denied attempting to belittle her, saying he was trying to clarify what he saw as an inconsistent position. 

[…] 

He asked again later: “You don’t find it offensive that Donald Trump has been found liable for rape?” 

“I find it offensive that as a rape victim you’re trying to shame me for my political choices and I’ve said again, repeatedly, E. Jean Carroll has made a mockery out of rape by joking about it,” Mace said.

Does George not know his former boss has been slapped with multiple credible allegations of rape? Does he still get on with Slick Willy? In fact, given the whole debate about power structures in these situations, even progressives admit, years later, that Bill Clinton probably did commit repeated acts of sexual assault against Monica Lewinsky, who couldn’t possibly have consented, being she was a lowly intern in her early 20s. In contrast, Bill was the president of the United States

Democrats and liberals held zero moral high ground in this debate ever since Me Too was quietly shut down since the offenders often were very powerful and liberal men. It ran counter to the original narrative grounded in anti-Trump sentiment. 

This question was appalling regardless of how one might think of Mace right now, post-McCarthy ouster.

