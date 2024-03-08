Gold Star Dad Got Subjected to an Outrageous Arrest During Biden's State of the Union

It was a quick shot, but a man was escorted from the gallery during Joe Biden’s fiery and unhinged State of the Union after yelling at the president. The man was identified as Steve Nikoui, a Gold Star parent who lost his son, U.S. Marine Kareem Nikoui, during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Nikoui was killed along with 12 others at Abbey Gate in Kabul, the site of the infamous suicide bombing.

After being escorted out of the chamber, Mr. Nikoui was placed under arrest and charged with misdemeanor protest by Capitol Police. Pro-Hamas activists have essentially stormed the Capitol for weeks since the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ genocidal October 7 terror attacks, but nothing happens to them. These folks have done far worse demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, but Mr. Nikoui is the one slapped with the cuffs. Luckily, he was released soon afterward:

Gold Star Dad shouts “Abbey Gate! Abbey Gate!” at Biden from gallery above the chamber. Was with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines. Unclear on identity — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 8, 2024

The man was Steve Nikoui, whose son, Kareem Nikoui, was killed at Abbey Gate. https://t.co/908d7axYpV — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) March 8, 2024

The charge is misdemeanor protest https://t.co/ja56haL8UM — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) March 8, 2024

WATCH: Steve Nikoui’s fellow Gold Star Families give him a hero’s welcome after he is freed from his completely deranged arrest by @CapitolPolice ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/uLSjSwmpQA pic.twitter.com/MFdlrmSMfC — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 8, 2024

If you missed Biden’s address, you didn’t miss much. It was an hour of an old man yelling at us for not supporting his failed agenda, which has made almost half the country say they’re poorer than they were four years ago.