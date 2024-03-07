What John Kerry Said About Russia Has to Be the Dumbest Thing You'll Hear This Year

If there is one thing that keeps resurfacing, it’s why John Kerry was never elected president of the United States. From donning the orange vest to go hunting during his failed 2004 run to saying that the Iranians shouldn’t use the money we unfroze on terrorist operations in the waning days of the Obama administration, the Massachusetts liberal has been at the eye of the hurricanes of idiocy that always happen when Democrats are in charge.

On Tuesday, the former secretary of state said that the world might feel better about the Russia-Ukraine war if Moscow reduced its carbon footprint. I’m not kidding. It’s why some people say this could be the dumbest thing uttered in 2024—and it’s only March. Even with Biden’s many falsehoods and gaffes, he’s not dementia-ridden enough to utter this hot take (via NY Post):

UNREAL: John Kerry says people would 'feel better' about the war in Ukraine if Russia would 'make a greater effort to reduce emissions' pic.twitter.com/lm2Vq2uBfS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2024

This may be the dumbest thing you hear all year… And that is really really really really saying something. https://t.co/t0iMk5DBsm — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 7, 2024

President Biden’s outgoing climate czar, John Kerry, one of the most powerful and esteemed figures in Washington, made jaws drop this week when he suggested that the world might “feel better” about the ongoing bloodshed caused by Russia in Ukraine if Moscow cut its emissions. “Russia is one of the largest emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be and make a greater effort to reduce emissions,” Kerry, 80, said during a foreign press briefing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, his penultimate day on the job before leaving to assist Biden’s re-election campaign and teach at Yale University’s Jackson School of Global Affairs. “Maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time.” […] “At this point, the Biden admin is like a continuous SNL skit,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted alongside a clip of Kerry’s comments. “I had to listen to this three times to make sure Kerry really said this. And he did. Embarrassing beyond words, and quite frankly, utterly offensive!” International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky wrote on X. Radio host Buck Sexton also chimed in, tweeting: “The insane gibberish of a climate fanatic.” Others critics also piled on the Ukraine flub, with one social media user calling Kerry a “raving lunatic” and a “climate clown.”

John, have you considered retirement? Good Lord.