Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Melted Down in Front of Pro-Hamas Supporters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 05, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The Left has eaten its own, at least for the moment. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is one of the many faces of the Democratic Party’s left flank. Vocal and controversial, AOC seemed to be a darling of progressives until Hamas committed a genocidal terrorist attack against Israel last October. Israeli forces invaded the Gaza Strip shortly after that and have been there ever since. 

Israel has made attempts at brokering a ceasefire. Hamas keeps rejecting them because they want the death toll to increase. More dead civilians mean more pressure on Israel, even though Jerusalem has offered very favorable terms for the terror group. The pro-Hamas side is creating havoc by making false claims of genocide against the Jewish state. At an Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, New York, pro-Hamas activists swarmed the left-wing congresswoman, wondering why she hasn’t said what’s occurring in Gaza is genocide.  

Ocasio-Cortez was not pleased being confronted like this in public. 

“You’re going to cut it, and you’re going to cut this, and you’re going to clip this so that it’s completely out of context, she screamed at the pro-terrorist sympathizers.  

“I already said that it was, and you’re all just going to pretend that I wasn’t over and over again—it’s f**ked up, man…you are not helping them [Palestinians].”

In December of 2020, AOC tweeted, “the whole point of protesting is to make people uncomfortable…to folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable, that’s the point.”

In the words of Michael Scott, “well, well, well, how the turntables.”

