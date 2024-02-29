New Poll Shows the Left's Pro-Hamas Antics Have Backfired

When you block roads, try to shut down airports by launching aerial devices, like balloons, and chant that you want to kill Jews essentially, don’t expect to gain much ground with the rest of the population in the battle of ideas. For sure, the pro-Palestinian side has the neo-Nazis and antisemite vote locked up—that’s beyond dispute—but everyone else is sick of their antics. A New Harvard Harris poll shows that the United States is overwhelmingly pro-Israel, with nearly 70 percent also thinking the Israeli Defense Forces are doing all they can to minimize civilian deaths.

Advertisement

The positive aspect of this poll is that young voters, whom we were concerned about being lost forever to pro-Hamas propaganda, have changed their minds about their support for Israel. It’s still disturbing that almost one-third of 24-34-year-olds are pro-terrorist and have been bamboozled into thinking Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Let’s all soak in that there hasn’t been a seismic shift on this issue. If there was, it lasted all of ten seconds.

The new Harvard Harris Poll shows that 82% of Americans support Israel in this war, and 68% think Israel is doing what it can to avoid civilian casualties.



A few takeaways from this poll are quite meaningful: 1) Americans support their fellow democracies. 2) Americans hate… https://t.co/jU3KX2s7sP — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) February 27, 2024

Now, college campuses being breeding grounds for antisemitism and anti-Israel hate is a long-term project. One that will fester long after Hamas has been wiped off the face of the Earth. The first step in reversing that is a) colleges returning to being centers of study and b) the faculty and administration being unafraid in setting and maintaining a course of how academics should be run, regardless of whether it upsets a few woke lunatics. The inmates are running the asylum. These kids are wrong about Israel and Hamas. Tell them to do better, read a book, and return to studying. Finals won’t be canceled because of fake genocide in Gaza. You can’t be a serious institution of learning when leftists are trying to manufacture a particular narrative that satisfies their vicious antisemitism.