Tipsheet

Liz Cheney Needs a Political Intervention

Matt Vespa
February 29, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

There needs to be a political intervention for former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The former congresswoman who set her public career ablaze by trying to take on Donald Trump has returned like crabgrass to weigh in on the Supreme Court hearing arguments on presidential immunity from former President Donald Trump’s legal team. This decision is bound to delay Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference and mishandling of classified document trials against Trump. It’s a win for Trump, so Liz Cheney is beside herself.  

The Wyoming Republican declared she would do everything to prevent Trump from becoming president again. She’s failing miserably in accomplishing that goal since the GOP base wants Trump, and he has the primary wins to show for it.

“Delaying the January 6 trial suppresses critical evidence that Americans deserve to hear. Donald Trump attempted to overturn an election and seize power,” Cheney wrote on Twitter. “Our justice system must be able to bring him to trial before the next election. SCOTUS should decide this case promptly.” 

That’s not your call, lady. Who the hell do you think you are besides some loser Republican who got booted from a deep red state? You must be exceptionally inept at your job to lose Wyoming’s congressional seat as a Republican. Cheney managed to do that, getting blown out by Rep. Harriet Baldwin. And like all these anti-Trump Republicans, Cheney tried to get Democrats to switch parties to save her when she knew the end was near.  

Cheney went full Biden with this tweet. The president is reportedly infuriated with Attorney General Merrick Garland for moving too slowly on the Trump investigations, angered that he can’t use the trial or a possible conviction for his political gain. It’s proof that Biden wanted his DOJ to go after his enemies. Yet, Lizzy is huffy over the Supreme Court doing its job because it would mean the J6 trial is delayed. 

The Court doesn’t care about your tweet, Liz. They will move at whatever pace they deem appropriate. Also, not that it needs to be said, but January 6 wasn’t an armed rebellion or a coup. Trump didn’t try to seize bath salts. It was years ago, everyone. Go outside and touch the grass. 

 

