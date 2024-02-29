Liz Cheney Needs a Political Intervention
Biden White House Does a Massive Reversal in Its Immigration Policy, but Does...
So Who Will Trump Pick For Veep?
The Blood on Biden’s Hands
Romney Pressed on Whether He Would Vote for Trump Over Biden
Biden Is Destroying the Firearm's Industry
The Left's Latest Attack on Christianity
Nostalgia Versus Numbers: Challenging America's Economic Pessimism
'They Kept Our Kids Out of School': GOP Group Calls Out Michigan Dems...
What It Means to Be a Political Conservative in America
Do Manners Matter Anymore?
A New Leader Elected to Office in a Consequential Election
How BLM Is Destroying Public Education
80 Percent of Americans Want Age Limits for the President
Tipsheet

Nikki Haley's Latest Spin on Trump's Michigan Win Is Beyond Delusional

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 29, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Nikki Haley suffered another blowout loss to Donald Trump in Michigan on Tuesday. It’s not a primary—you cannot say that when one candidate consistently gets put through the shredder in every contest. Haley has yet to win anything but insists on giving the GOP base a choice. Does she not know that the party has already done so?  There may be some ambivalence and skepticism about a third Trump run, but what is unequivocal is that the Republican Party does not want Nikki Haley

Advertisement

Haley got damaged out of the gate in Iowa, and her aspirations to be the 2024 Republican nominee should have been cremated after she failed to win New Hampshire. Haley finished third with 19 percent in Iowa, lost in the Granite State 54/43 to Trump, and lost Nevada outright because the former governor didn’t participate in the state’s GOP caucus. She did lose to ‘none of these candidates' in the worthless primary held two days prior 63/30. Trump beat her handily again in her home state 59/39—Haley couldn’t break 40 percent. In Michigan this week, Trump trounced her by more than 40 points, 68/28.  

Yet, Haley has the gall to say these losses represent a warning sign for the Republican Party. She can’t spin these brutal losses as victories anymore. Now, it’s time to scare base voters by suggesting that voting for Trump is to push the country closer to destruction. That won’t work, especially from Haley, who has shown she has zero charisma. She’s the woman who didn’t know how to quit. 

Recommended

So Who Will Trump Pick For Veep? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Trump winning Michigan isn’t a “warning sign,” but it’s a glaring reminder that the base can’t stand Nikki Haley. Liberal money kept her afloat. She doesn’t have that now because even a blind man would know the former South Carolina governor is now a bad bet. This embarrassing and quixotic campaign for the nomination has more bullet holes than Sonny Corleone on the Jones Beach Causeway.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Who Will Trump Pick For Veep? Kurt Schlichter
NYT's Hannah Jones Got Fact-Checked Over Her Publication's Chick-fil-A Controversy Matt Vespa
Liz Cheney Needs a Political Intervention Matt Vespa
Cuomo: From Nursing Home Killer to Bimbo Enabler Ann Coulter
Biden White House Does a Massive Reversal in Its Immigration Policy, but Does It Matter? Matt Vespa
It Might Be Safe to Say Dr. Phil Is a Conservative After His Appearance on The View Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Who Will Trump Pick For Veep? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement