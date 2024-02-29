Nikki Haley's Latest Spin on Trump's Michigan Win Is Beyond Delusional

Nikki Haley suffered another blowout loss to Donald Trump in Michigan on Tuesday. It’s not a primary—you cannot say that when one candidate consistently gets put through the shredder in every contest. Haley has yet to win anything but insists on giving the GOP base a choice. Does she not know that the party has already done so? There may be some ambivalence and skepticism about a third Trump run, but what is unequivocal is that the Republican Party does not want Nikki Haley.

Haley got damaged out of the gate in Iowa, and her aspirations to be the 2024 Republican nominee should have been cremated after she failed to win New Hampshire. Haley finished third with 19 percent in Iowa, lost in the Granite State 54/43 to Trump, and lost Nevada outright because the former governor didn’t participate in the state’s GOP caucus. She did lose to ‘none of these candidates' in the worthless primary held two days prior 63/30. Trump beat her handily again in her home state 59/39—Haley couldn’t break 40 percent. In Michigan this week, Trump trounced her by more than 40 points, 68/28.

Yet, Haley has the gall to say these losses represent a warning sign for the Republican Party. She can’t spin these brutal losses as victories anymore. Now, it’s time to scare base voters by suggesting that voting for Trump is to push the country closer to destruction. That won’t work, especially from Haley, who has shown she has zero charisma. She’s the woman who didn’t know how to quit.

Trump winning Michigan isn’t a “warning sign,” but it’s a glaring reminder that the base can’t stand Nikki Haley. Liberal money kept her afloat. She doesn’t have that now because even a blind man would know the former South Carolina governor is now a bad bet. This embarrassing and quixotic campaign for the nomination has more bullet holes than Sonny Corleone on the Jones Beach Causeway.