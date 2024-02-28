What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News...
This Climate Scientist Was on Top of the World...and Then She Was Forced...
Save Your Sympathy for People Who Deserve It
Taxation Without Reason
Haley Heads for Another Loss
Michigan Takes a U-Turn Back to the Rust Belt
Mary Poppins Gets a New Age Rating in the UK Over a 'Discriminatory'...
Former NYT Editor Says He Was Chastised for His Favorite Chicken Sandwich
What the Democrats Want to Give America
Migrant Surge Brings Killers and Criminal Gangs
Xi Van Fleet, a Sage for Turning Around a Troubled America
A Continuing Resolution That Might Resolve Something
GOP’s Right to Reject Funding of Perpetual War
Senate Bill Violates First Amendment Before Violating Second Amendment
Tipsheet

It Looks Like McConnell's Frustration With House Republicans Boiled Over

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 28, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be at a breaking point with House Republicans, as he told Speaker Mike Johnson that the Ukraine goodie bag is the “only game in town” and he should pass it post-haste. The GOP Senate leader reportedly reached out to Democrats in the lower chamber to pass their Ukraine package in separate votes—that request was denied. It’s McConnell’s scoffing at border security that will surely make him less popular with the base than he already is right now: 

Advertisement

The initial deal was also a joke: $117 billion for border security, though the lion’s share of that package was devoted to Ukraine aid. Of course, there was an uproar from the GOP. This proposal was a three-month negotiation, which Mitch had to have known would collapse. It was a horrible ploy to satisfy conservatives, a poorly executed con to give the impression of being serious about border security when it wasn’t.  

Also, spending around $20 billion on controlling the southern border is insufficient. When you factor in the government-funded immigration lawyers for illegal aliens under 13, the pathway to citizenship for unvetted Afghans, and new protections from deportation to children of H-1B visa holders—this ‘border bill’ was a nightmare. The Senate stripped the border measures, and now we’re dealing with this Ukraine/Israel package that’s around $100 billion as we approach a government shutdown on Friday.  

Recommended

What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News Reporter Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Leader McConnell has said Ukraine is a top priority for GOP voters, but it is not. The border and immigration are now at the top of the list. The slew of murders committed by illegal aliens just in the past few days alone should give a sense of urgency to congressional Republicans about this issue. Recently, a 2-year-old was killed in Washington, DC, by an illegal immigrant, but we’ve been told not to focus on that by Mr. Mitch. 

Lack of border security funding is worth shutting down the government.

Advertisement


Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News Reporter Matt Vespa
This Climate Scientist Was on Top of the World...and Then She Was Forced to Change Her Data Matt Vespa
Rep. Chip Roy Validated As Proxy Voting Rule Deemed Unconstitutional Rebecca Downs
Taxation Without Reason John Stossel
Michigan Takes a U-Turn Back to the Rust Belt Stephen Moore
Biden Wins in Michigan, but What Do All Those 'Uncommitted' Votes Mean? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News Reporter Matt Vespa
Advertisement