It Looks Like McConnell's Frustration With House Republicans Boiled Over

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be at a breaking point with House Republicans, as he told Speaker Mike Johnson that the Ukraine goodie bag is the “only game in town” and he should pass it post-haste. The GOP Senate leader reportedly reached out to Democrats in the lower chamber to pass their Ukraine package in separate votes—that request was denied. It’s McConnell’s scoffing at border security that will surely make him less popular with the base than he already is right now:

Advertisement

McConnell told Johnson to stop talking about the border and focus only on Ukraine funding. Horrific lack of leadership or concern for America in Senate GOP. https://t.co/aKXiI08pdm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2024

🚨🌙 INSIDE THE BIG FOUR'S OVAL OFFICE MEETING: THE WORLD VS. MIKE JOHNSON



MCCONNELL told JOHNSON that the Senate's foreign aid bill is the only game in town, time is of the essence. Johnson talked about the border, but McConnell told him to put the border aside and focus on the… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 27, 2024

The initial deal was also a joke: $117 billion for border security, though the lion’s share of that package was devoted to Ukraine aid. Of course, there was an uproar from the GOP. This proposal was a three-month negotiation, which Mitch had to have known would collapse. It was a horrible ploy to satisfy conservatives, a poorly executed con to give the impression of being serious about border security when it wasn’t.

Also, spending around $20 billion on controlling the southern border is insufficient. When you factor in the government-funded immigration lawyers for illegal aliens under 13, the pathway to citizenship for unvetted Afghans, and new protections from deportation to children of H-1B visa holders—this ‘border bill’ was a nightmare. The Senate stripped the border measures, and now we’re dealing with this Ukraine/Israel package that’s around $100 billion as we approach a government shutdown on Friday.

Leader McConnell has said Ukraine is a top priority for GOP voters, but it is not. The border and immigration are now at the top of the list. The slew of murders committed by illegal aliens just in the past few days alone should give a sense of urgency to congressional Republicans about this issue. Recently, a 2-year-old was killed in Washington, DC, by an illegal immigrant, but we’ve been told not to focus on that by Mr. Mitch.

Lack of border security funding is worth shutting down the government.

December 2020 encounters: 73,994

December 2023 encounters: 302,034 https://t.co/t7tzrJcyPc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 27, 2024

Can't keep up w/ these stories at this point. Now media in Louisiana are reporting an illegal alien from Honduras has been arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint, and stabbing another man repeatedly during a robbery. ICE detainer lodged.https://t.co/WF4HQKVSLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 28, 2024

🚨 Authorities have charged an illegal immigrant with the murder of a two-year-old, who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout. The suspect had been arrested previously, but local officials in Montgomery County, MD refused to cooperate with ICE & he was released each time: https://t.co/40dwd9HbJD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2024

Advertisement



