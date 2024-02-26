Italian Skit Brutally Mocks Joe Biden's Mental Decline

People can and should mock their leaders. And yes, there’s plenty of material on Donald Trump. The problem is that the Left is so filled with hate that they can’t sell the comedy bit. In this case, we must go overseas to Italy, where comedian Maurizio Crozza mocked Joe Biden’s many mental stumbles during his press conferences.

In the skit, ‘Joe Biden’ shuffles past the podium, saying he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Mikhail Gorbachev before correcting himself: “Excuse me, Michael Jordan” (via The Washington Examiner):

Italian TV just aired this skit mocking Joe Biden and his cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/uAMai8BBTQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024





“Stand still,” an Italian voice tells him off-camera. “Where are you going?” At one point, Crozza pulls out a suitcase with a giant red button while explaining he had forgotten to take his pills. “That’s the briefcase with the atomic codes,” the Italian voice warns Crozza in between chuckles. “You’re not alright. This is a big deal.” “Now I’ll call the nurse,” Crozza says before pushing the button.

Biden’s age and mental health have become a national topic of discussion, as Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report included details about the president forgetting when he was vice president under Obama and the passing of his son, Beau. Sixty-one percent feel Biden doesn’t deserve a second term, whereas 86 percent think he’s too old.

Hur’s report was about Biden’s willful retention of classified materials, which he divulged to his ghostwriter. No charges were filed since it was determined Biden was too old and senile. In a presser about this report, Biden displayed his weak memory by mixing up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico. He’s also said he’s spoken to European leaders who have been dead for years at campaign events.