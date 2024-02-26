Here's What Upset Libs About the US Airman Who Self-Immolated in Front of the Israeli Embassy

Leah covered this story this morning: a US airman self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC on Sunday. Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio, Texas livestreamed the event. He was protesting the Israel-Hamas War, which drove him to commit this brutal act. He subsequently died from his injures last night. His final words were ‘free Palestine’:

According to video of the incident, the airman said he was protesting the Israel-Hamas war. “My name is Aaron Bushnell, I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” he said in video posted on social media. “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” he added, “but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."

Some progressives lauded the act, though there’s a mini-civil war going on because posts are saying, “Rest in power,” which, according to the Left’s insane catechism, is only meant for non-whites. There are multiple occasions where this phrase was used for non-whites, which has continued to trigger those within this unhinged community:

My blood is boiling. MSNBC covered Aaron Bushnell for 45 seconds by saying he was protesting "the Israel-Hamas war." They have an Israeli flag in the background. And then they cut to the suicide hotline. The fucking disrespect is staggering. pic.twitter.com/cEv3BGSVVT — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) February 26, 2024

The final post of Aaron Bushnell: pic.twitter.com/iD22PHmBde — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) February 26, 2024

Even when you burn yourself alive for left wing ideology, it isn't enough for the far left pic.twitter.com/H6wWSltJcN — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 26, 2024

Non-Black and Brown people stop saying “rest in power” or “say their name” when a white ally dies challenge — Whisper 🇵🇸 (@wagonxburnerx) February 26, 2024





"Rest in Power" is for Black people.



Please respect trans Black women, and stop using this phrase for white (and other non-Black) people. https://t.co/euuB7rBGtu — Yves' Pinned Tweet (@AdamantxYves) February 19, 2024

Can we stop using "rest in power" for non-Black people already?



At this point, people are just doing it to be racist. — Angel is a Menace✊🏾 Femboy arc :3 (@_Be_not_Afraid) February 26, 2024

Stop using "Rest in Power" if you are not black.



It's not hard.

My gawd. — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) February 26, 2024

White people stop using “Rest in Power” in reference to dead white people challenge: Failed.



Again. — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) February 26, 2024

It's always the little things with these people. The larger story here is that members of our military appear to be coming unglued, believing terrorist propaganda without question. There is no genocide occurring in Gaza. It’s part of the upside-down world in which the Left resides, where Hamas shoots up a music festival on October 7, and these people cheer for the shooters. October 7 was the genocidal terrorist attack. Hamas is a terrorist organization—two facts that, if uttered in front of these people, could land you a punch to the face.