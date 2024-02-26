Vote Now for Who Should Be Trump's VP
Tipsheet

Here's What Upset Libs About the US Airman Who Self-Immolated in Front of the Israeli Embassy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Leah covered this story this morning: a US airman self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC on Sunday. Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio, Texas livestreamed the event. He was protesting the Israel-Hamas War, which drove him to commit this brutal act. He subsequently died from his injures last night. His final words were ‘free Palestine’: 

According to video of the incident, the airman said he was protesting the Israel-Hamas war. 

“My name is Aaron Bushnell, I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” he said in video posted on social media.  

“I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” he added, “but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."

Some progressives lauded the act, though there’s a mini-civil war going on because posts are saying, “Rest in power,” which, according to the Left’s insane catechism, is only meant for non-whites. There are multiple occasions where this phrase was used for non-whites, which has continued to trigger those within this unhinged community:

It's always the little things with these people. The larger story here is that members of our military appear to be coming unglued, believing terrorist propaganda without question. There is no genocide occurring in Gaza. It’s part of the upside-down world in which the Left resides, where Hamas shoots up a music festival on October 7, and these people cheer for the shooters. October 7 was the genocidal terrorist attack. Hamas is a terrorist organization—two facts that, if uttered in front of these people, could land you a punch to the face. 

