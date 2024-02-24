Trump Thrashes Nikki Haley in South Carolina

We all knew this would be the result for days. Donald Trump has throttled Nikki Haley in her home state. We don't know the final tally, but the race was already called before any votes were counted, marking another election humiliation for Ms. Haley. We'll update you on the final count later. Who wants to bet if Trump will beat her by 40 points, or pretty close to it?

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the South Carolina Republican Primary. #DecisionMade: 7:00pm ET



Follow more results here: https://t.co/dSm1m2Jyij pic.twitter.com/ocE8S7UH0h — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 25, 2024

Decision Desk HQ’s initial delegate estimate for the South Carolina Repulican Primary as of 7:01pm ET:



Donald Trump: 41

Nikki Haley: 0



Track our delegate estimates here: https://t.co/X9jMV0I61G — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 25, 2024

The former South Carolina governor had no chance to win this contest. Her former constituents might not loathe Haley, but it's Trump regarding the presidency. It’s why former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) wondered why Haley remained committed to this race on the night she lost the New Hampshire primary, the last chance for her campaign to halt the former president’s momentum.

Nevada was an outright humiliation for Ms. Haley, where more voters showed up to cast their ballot for “none of these candidates” in the primary that had zero bearing on the race as the state Republican Party declared the caucus, held two days later, would be the contest where delegates would be allocated. Nevada Republicans took the time to vote for no one over Haley by a 63-30 margin; Mike Pence and Tim Scott fought over the rest of the crumbs.

With this blowout loss, there’s no path to the nomination for Haley. Her continued existence in this now-quixotic campaign for the Republican nomination only delays Republicans being able to turn all their attention to the general election. In essence, Haley's not quitting helps the Democrats. The states on Super Tuesday are all solidly in the MAGA column. For all intents and purposes, it's over. The 2024 Republican primaries have been over since the Iowa Caucuses

Will she call it quits or bow out as she should have done weeks ago?