Politico Reporter Unloaded a 'Dangerous' Commentary About Christianity on MSNBC

This segment was low-hanging fruit, but it’s always a good reminder to know what your enemy is thinking and their end game, often televised on MSNBC and CNN. MSNBC is by far the worst of the two, and ex-NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla, now with Politico, demonstrated that Thursday night with her screed against Christianity.

Of course, it was framed under the guise of Christian nationalism. Still, the commentary was very much grounded in mainstream concepts about where rights come from, as Thomas Jefferson is the person who wrote about what Przybyla found unsettling (via Mediaite):

After being asked how members of Congress were reacting to Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) leadership, which was characterized as an “infusion of Christian nationalism into the body politic of the House,” Przybyla proceeded to butcher her interpretation of the distinction between Christians and Christian nationalists. After warning that Christian nationalists “have a lot of power in Trump’s circle,” she insisted that “the one thing that unites all of them, because there’s many different groups orbiting Trump, but the thing that unites them as Christian nationalists — not Christians, by the way, because Christian nationalist is very different — is that they believe that our rights as Americans, as all human beings, don’t come from any earthly authority. They don’t come from Congress, they don’t come to the Supreme Court, they come from God.”

During the pandemic, Przybyla couldn’t accurately comment on a story about an Arizona couple who allegedly took hydroxychloroquine, which led to deadly results. The outlet tried to blame Trump, but the pair ingested chloroquine phosphate, fish tank cleaner, which isn’t the same thing.

Catholic Bishop Robert Barron saw the clip and took to social media to comment on it, calling the segment the ‘one of the most disturbing and frankly dangerous things I’ve ever seen in a political conversation.’ Bishop Barron pointed out that Jefferson is the one who penned the concept of our inalienable rights coming from God while adding the obvious: rights that come from the government can be taken away. Hence, why this flawed government theory is fertile ground for totalitarianism. He noted that this isn’t a religious nationalism but “one of the sanest principles of our democratic governance.”

Our rights come from God; the government exists to secure them, not produce them.

Ms. Przybyla doesn’t seem to get it yet, either.

