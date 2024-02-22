Oh Look, Another Terrible Poll for Biden

Amid multiple crises that have been running for years and resulting in far below-water approval numbers for President Joe Biden, his severe polling slump that "bleak" doesn't begin to describe continues to worsen. According to a new Gallup survey, it turns out a majority of Americans think Biden does not "deserve" to be reelected in November.

Advertisement

The latest survey on Americans' perception of the president found that "[f]ewer than four in 10 U.S. registered voters say President Joe Biden deserves to be reelected," meaning six in 10 Americans now believe Biden's failed policies are enough to disqualify him from keeping his job.

A majority of Americans (61%) say President Biden does not deserve to be reelected.



Full story: https://t.co/hMsfv8AvWC pic.twitter.com/oMlP9mDAuu — GallupNews (@GallupNews) February 21, 2024

The bad news from Gallup for Biden's case that Americans should give him another four years comes after an even worse reality shown in an ABC News/Ipsos poll from earlier in February that found an even larger majority of American voters say Biden doesn't even have the capacity to serve a second term.

According to that survey, 86 percent of Americans said Biden is "too old" to serve another term — and 73 percent of Democrats agree.

These surveys only reinforce a sour reality for the White House and Biden campaign: Team Biden is losing the most basic battle before them on two fronts. Not only do Americans not approve of Biden's policies and believe he doesn't deserve to be reelected, but even more Americans say he's so old he's not even up to attempting to serve another four years.

The White House and the Biden campaign are fighting a losing battle on two fronts: convincing Americans that Biden has done a good enough job to deserve a second term (61% of voters say he doesn't) and he's fit enough to serve four more years (86% of voters say he's too old). pic.twitter.com/fcSV1wL2dg — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 22, 2024

Clearly, the White House communications team and the Biden campaign's surrogates are failing — quite spectacularly so far — to convince Americans that things are looking up, the president's policies are working, and he's fit as a fiddle. Americans know things aren't going well, they know who's to blame, and they — as the White House and Biden himself have instructed — have watched Biden and seen him repeatedly demonstrate he's not up to the job.