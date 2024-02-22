New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns
Speaker Johnson Slams Biden for Latest Race Smear of Republicans
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme
Biden's Border Invasion Is Going Just As He Planned
Former CNN Anchor Announces He's Running for Congress
New Report Reveals Alarming Details About Commander's Attacks on Secret Service Agents
Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard
El Salvador's Bukele Has the Perfect Response to a BBC Reporter Concerned About...
Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many 'Criminal Aliens' Have Been Apprehended at the...
Here's How Control of the Senate Is Looking
Here's Why One Male 'Trans' Athlete Refuses to Compete Against Men
The National MS Society Ousted a 90-Year-Old Volunteer. Here's What Happened Next.
Poll: Americans Favor This Common-Sense Abortion Limit By a Double-Digit Margin
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shares Hard Truths for the Biden Administration on the Border
Tipsheet

Oh Look, Another Terrible Poll for Biden

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 22, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Amid multiple crises that have been running for years and resulting in far below-water approval numbers for President Joe Biden, his severe polling slump that "bleak" doesn't begin to describe continues to worsen. According to a new Gallup survey, it turns out a majority of Americans think Biden does not "deserve" to be reelected in November.  

Advertisement

The latest survey on Americans' perception of the president found that "[f]ewer than four in 10 U.S. registered voters say President Joe Biden deserves to be reelected," meaning six in 10 Americans now believe Biden's failed policies are enough to disqualify him from keeping his job.

The bad news from Gallup for Biden's case that Americans should give him another four years comes after an even worse reality shown in an ABC News/Ipsos poll from earlier in February that found an even larger majority of American voters say Biden doesn't even have the capacity to serve a second term.

According to that survey, 86 percent of Americans said Biden is "too old" to serve another term — and 73 percent of Democrats agree.

These surveys only reinforce a sour reality for the White House and Biden campaign: Team Biden is losing the most basic battle before them on two fronts. Not only do Americans not approve of Biden's policies and believe he doesn't deserve to be reelected, but even more Americans say he's so old he's not even up to attempting to serve another four years.

Recommended

Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Clearly, the White House communications team and the Biden campaign's surrogates are failing — quite spectacularly so far — to convince Americans that things are looking up, the president's policies are working, and he's fit as a fiddle. Americans know things aren't going well, they know who's to blame, and they — as the White House and Biden himself have instructed — have watched Biden and seen him repeatedly demonstrate he's not up to the job. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
New Testimony Reveals an IRS Contractor Stole Much More Than Trump's Tax Returns Katie Pavlich
Here's Why One Male 'Trans' Athlete Refuses to Compete Against Men Madeline Leesman
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme Spencer Brown
Wait, That's Why It Took So Long for This Newspaper to Release the KC Shooter's Mugshot? Matt Vespa
New Report Reveals Alarming Details About Commander's Attacks on Secret Service Agents Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement