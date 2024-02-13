Rand Paul Has the Perfect Name for the Ukraine Bill

As Rebecca wrote last night, the Senate voted to end Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) filibuster to move the Ukraine package forward, though it faces certain legislative death as the House declared it dead on arrival. The Senate deal removed the nearly $20 billion for border security, which is a drop in the bucket. The initial agreement was an atrocious bill since everyone saw it as a foreign aid package. Out of the $118 billion allocated, $60 billion was going to Ukraine. The border security provisions were criminally insufficient and created new classes of permanent residents and a pathway to citizenship for unvetted Afghans. So, the Senate moved forward with a new deal that removed the border appropriations, which is why Paul said the bill gave the middle finger to working Americans.

Advertisement

The Kentucky Republican did not mince words for the senators who backed this package, namely the Republicans who opted to join Democrats to spit in the faces of those trying to get the border under control. Paul added the Ukraine-first wing of the Senate should put the image of the illegal alien who assaulted police officers in New York City on the cover of this legislation.

On the Senate Floor I told the Ukraine-first Senators they should put the criminal migrant who assaulted the policeman and flipped off America on the cover of their terrible bill! pic.twitter.com/QWSPHnCvWF — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 13, 2024

Paul said that Ukraine is a luxury item we cannot afford—we don’t have enough money to pay our bills. Every penny we allocate for new budgetary spending is borrowed, with entitlements on autopilot. And here we are, giving tens of billions more to Ukraine when we have a national security issue at our doorstep. Hence, he felt the bill should be called “Ukraine first, America last.” If we’re going to spend billions, it should be on our nation’s priorities, which is the illegal immigration invasion.