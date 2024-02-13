The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood...
Tipsheet

Jon Stewart Returns to The Daily Show to Rip Into Joe Biden (and Donald Trump)

Matt Vespa
February 13, 2024

Jon Stewart is back hosting The Daily Show on Monday nights, but it didn’t disappoint. I know some conservatives never liked the show—I stopped watching after Stewart left in 2015. But it’s Comedy Central. Are you expecting O’Reilly Factor-like material? Colbert was also funny until he became a late-night host. From mocking CNN daily—the Boston Marathon bombing being peak insanity—to the 2004 Democratic National Convention, and finally the coverage of Anthony Weiner’s sexting habits as Carlos Danger, the program under Stewart was something that poked fun at everyone. If you’re still unhappy with that, there’s also soon to be an army of liberals who were not pleased with Stewart’s torching of Joe Biden’s age.

Stewart also ripped into Trump along with his numerous legal issues. Yet, the monologue's core was age and how these two guys were too old to run for president. Whatever the case, the fact is that Trump and Biden are heading for a rematch, but Stewart saved his fire for Biden, who, unlike Trump, does look and sound his age, and it’s freaking everyone out. Eighty-six percent of the country thinks Biden is too old, and his old-man delivery of “chocolate chip cookies” in that Super Bowl TikTok video doesn’t do him any favors.  

The best part was Stewart highlighting the media blitz Democrats deployed to counter the senile narrative, which got rehashed, thanks to the Hur Report on how Biden mishandled classified materials. Here’s what Democrats want us to believe: Joe is wicked sharp, engaged, and in total control.  

“Did anyone film that,” quipped Stewart, a tacit acknowledgment that a bunch of partisan liberals saying such things doesn’t make it so. We’ve heard and seen too much of dementia man stumbling, bumbling, and falling to believe that this is remotely true. Meanwhile, Kari Lake, an Arizona Republican Senate candidate and Trump surrogate, said that Trump isn’t old. He is old, but the differences between the two are already known. Trump is everything that Biden is not regarding age and appearance.  

Stewart then poked fun at himself, noting how he’s an old man, 61, almost at Social Security benefits age. The point is that the two guys running for president are nearly two decades older than him, hence the segment title “WTF are we doing.” 

It’s a return to the show’s roots and demonstrates how things have changed among Democrats—they were not happy with the ‘both sides’ approach. It wasn’t insane; that’s why the Left hated it. 

