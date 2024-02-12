Democrats Buried an 'Impeachment Time Bomb' in Ukraine Funding
White House Stonewalls on Biden’s Cognitive Health
There Was a Hamas Data Center Under UNRWA's Gaza HQ
Total Disaster: Biden's Team Is at Each Other’s Throats Over the Border Crisis
Why the DOJ Is Hiding the Transcript of Biden's Interview
A Case of the Bubonic Plague Has Been Reported in This State
John Kirby Just Got a Promotion
Jennifer Crumbley Shouldn't Have Been Convicted
It Looks Like the Megachurch Shooter Checks Off All the DEI Boxes
Here's What One 2024 Presidential Hopeful Had to Say About a Trump vs....
Elizabeth Warren's Vile Tweet
Here’s How Migrants From China Learn How to Illegally Cross the Southern Border
Here's Jill Biden's Explanation As to Why the President Forgot Details of His...
Incredible: Israel Pulls Off Epic Hostage Rescue Deep Inside Gaza
Tipsheet

Secretary of Defense Austin Is in Critical Care, But Will Resume Duties Tomorrow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 12, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s “emergent bladder issue” appears to have been a bit more serious than advertised, as he had to go under anesthesia for a “non-surgical” procedure to address his urological issues. He transferred his responsibilities to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, yesterday. Although in critical care, Pentagon officials say he will return to full duty tomorrow (via CBS News): 

Advertisement

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday afternoon following symptoms of an "emergent bladder issue," according to the Pentagon. He has since transferred his duties to his deputy. 

He underwent what doctors at Walter Reed described as "non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia" in a statement from the hospital Monday. 

Austin was taken Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday by his security detail to be seen for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Sunday afternoon. 

In a statement late Sunday night, Walter Reed officials said that Austin was admitted to a critical care unit of the hospital "after a series of tests and evaluations." 

"The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent," Walter Reed's Sunday statement read. 

Austin has been fighting prostate cancer, which was disclosed when he was hospitalized in early January, but he didn’t tell anyone. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit on January 1, but it wasn’t until January 4 that senior Biden White House officials were informed.  

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren's Vile Tweet Guy Benson
Advertisement

There was backlash concerning the lack of disclosure about Mr. Austin’s health and the protocols regarding who was running the Pentagon when he could not perform his functions. Austin had what was described as an elective procedure stemming from his cancer diagnosis that resulted in an infection.  

At least, with this hospital stay, we were informed of his condition with a clear succession plan.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren's Vile Tweet Guy Benson
It Looks Like the Megachurch Shooter Checks Off All the DEI Boxes Mia Cathell
Total Disaster: Biden's Team Is at Each Other’s Throats Over the Border Crisis Matt Vespa
Democrats Buried an 'Impeachment Time Bomb' in Ukraine Funding Katie Pavlich
Senile Is As Senile Does — and Joe Biden Is Senile​ Kurt Schlichter
Politico Exposes How Joe Biden Planned to Abuse Trump's Trials to Win Re-election Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elizabeth Warren's Vile Tweet Guy Benson
Advertisement