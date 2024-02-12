Secretary of Defense Austin Is in Critical Care, But Will Resume Duties Tomorrow

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s “emergent bladder issue” appears to have been a bit more serious than advertised, as he had to go under anesthesia for a “non-surgical” procedure to address his urological issues. He transferred his responsibilities to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, yesterday. Although in critical care, Pentagon officials say he will return to full duty tomorrow (via CBS News):

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday afternoon following symptoms of an "emergent bladder issue," according to the Pentagon. He has since transferred his duties to his deputy. He underwent what doctors at Walter Reed described as "non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia" in a statement from the hospital Monday. Austin was taken Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday by his security detail to be seen for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Sunday afternoon. In a statement late Sunday night, Walter Reed officials said that Austin was admitted to a critical care unit of the hospital "after a series of tests and evaluations." "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent," Walter Reed's Sunday statement read.

Austin has been fighting prostate cancer, which was disclosed when he was hospitalized in early January, but he didn’t tell anyone. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit on January 1, but it wasn’t until January 4 that senior Biden White House officials were informed.

There was backlash concerning the lack of disclosure about Mr. Austin’s health and the protocols regarding who was running the Pentagon when he could not perform his functions. Austin had what was described as an elective procedure stemming from his cancer diagnosis that resulted in an infection.

At least, with this hospital stay, we were informed of his condition with a clear succession plan.