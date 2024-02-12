An MSNBC Analyst Went *There* Reagrding Joe Biden's Mental Health

It’s low-hanging fruit, but I’m surprised that it took this long for the Left to make this talking point—you knew this was coming: Joe is fine, and only experts can diagnose such mental health issues. The mass mobilization comes after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on how Joe Biden mishandled classified files dropped last Thursday. No charges will be filed against the president, but the conclusions did include damning revelations about the president’s mental health.

The weekend was brimming with Democrats attesting to Biden’s mental acuity. He’s got a killer mind, they say. Well, no one believes that for numerous reasons, not least that we’ve all seen enough of his mental decline for four years now. The man said he spoke to European leaders who’ve been dead for years, folks. In your words, do better. MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast was the one who jumped on the Hur hate train, along with saying that he’s not a neurologist:

1) How often is it stated on MSNBC that the Special Counsel was appointed by Merrick Garland?



2) It's common for lawyers, judges and juries - not just neurologists - to assess memory problems.



3) Dems' problem is many people know elderly persons and can recognize dementia. https://t.co/lC5tha0OIu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2024

Her premise relies on everyone else not having eyes or ears. https://t.co/FsYIvSLdr3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2024

Remember when we had to be epidemiologists to say it was okay to be outside and that young people were at very low risk for Covid? This is dumb. Regular people without specialized training can see things. https://t.co/jWXoImbhSS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 12, 2024

She wasn’t the only one pointing out that Hur shouldn’t have included the memory lapse observations in the report. From Vice President Kamala Harris to CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin, who somehow wasn’t fired by the network after his Zoom fiasco, all mentioned how this was beyond the purview of Mr. Hur, except that it was. It’s a protocol to relay to your boss, in this case, Attorney General Merrick Garland, any mitigating circumstances that might come up at trial.

The New York Times has also jumped on building the credentialism wall to shield Biden from criticism about his age and mental fitness. Liberals know they can’t spin this, so the best way to shut it down is tossing the ‘Are you a doctor’ line. It’s funny because, as some mentioned, the eye test, which is now relegated to country bumpkin status, was a perfectly fine standard for non-medical professionals in the liberal media to lecture us about COVID, masks, and social distancing.

here we go pic.twitter.com/CTTNv6hvab — Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 12, 2024

Even Glenn Greenwald, who isn’t a conservative, ripped this narrative, writing, “It's common for lawyers, judges, and juries - not just neurologists - to assess memory problems. Democrats' problem is many people know elderly persons and can recognize dementia.”

He also noted that Hur was appointed by AG Garland to investigate Biden.

You can’t say anything about Biden’s health unless you’re a doctor. Yeah, no one’s going to listen. This is America; we can make our determinations, especially when Biden says that he spoke to people who aren’t around anymore—literally.