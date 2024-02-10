Here's the Toxicology Report About the Three KC Chiefs Fans Who Died Mysteriously
GOP Senator Nails Why Kamala Harris Was Really Picked as Joe Biden's VP
The Hawaiian Supreme Court's Gun Ruling Is a Bit Insurrectionist
CNN Contributor: Biden Special Counsel Report Made Me Wet the Bed. It's Terrible...
Why Special Counsel Robert Hur Cited Biden's Mental Lapses in Classified Doc Report
Announcing the $1 Million Challenge to Replicate the Shroud of Turin
Joe Biden, a Highly 'Successful' U.S. President
Seattle High School Honors Fidel Castro with Vigil—Following a Long Democrat Tradition
Human Rights Violations Morphing Into 'Gender Care'
Super Bowl 2024 Will Contribute to Record High Consumer Prices
EU Farmers Protest Green Policies’ Threat to Greenest Lands
What the Migrant Beating of NYPD Cops Says About New York
Florida Congressman Makes Moves to Remove Fani Willis for Her Political Prosecution Agains...
Clarence Thomas Grills Attorney In Trump Case for Disqualification Examples
Tipsheet

Here's Another Double Standard Exposed in the Biden Special Counsel Report

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden White House is a trainwreck handling this special counsel report on the president’s mishandling of classified information. They’re treating the official findings of a federal investigation as a partisan hack job because of the observations regarding Biden’s age and mental acuity. The dismissive attitude is also the default reaction Democrats have when it comes to stories that make them look bad. The president was found to have willfully retained classified information, but he’s too senile to be charged.  

Advertisement

You cannot draft a better example of the two systems of justice at work regarding Biden and Trump’s classified document issues: Joe won’t be charged for these violations due to his age and memory lapses, but he’s perfectly fit to run the country. It's the usual 'orange man...bad' war cry for Trump. 

The other layer is his ghostwriter not being charged for obstruction when he deleted audio tapes relating to the president’s second book, Promise Me, Dad.  

Mark Zwonitzer destroyed these files when he learned they were the subject of a federal investigation. Biden disclosed classified information on these tapes to Zwonitzer—the president reportedly told the writer that the files were in the basement. Hur didn’t charge Zwonitzer because he provided “plausible, innocent reasons,” meanwhile, two Trump staffers were charged after they moved some boxes. 

Recommended

GOP Senator Nails Why Kamala Harris Was Really Picked as Joe Biden's VP Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sounds like another example of selective prosecution. 


***

BONUS: Please read Spencer's post about how the Biden White House is blaming Republicans for their terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week. Also, it's a given that Karine Jean-Pierre is a master of disaster in doing control damage. Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, wasn't much better:

Advertisement


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Senator Nails Why Kamala Harris Was Really Picked as Joe Biden's VP Matt Vespa
Here's the Toxicology Report About the Three KC Chiefs Fans Who Died Mysteriously Matt Vespa
Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
The Hawaiian Supreme Court's Gun Ruling Is a Bit Insurrectionist Matt Vespa
Why Special Counsel Robert Hur Cited Biden's Mental Lapses in Classified Doc Report Matt Vespa
CNN Contributor: Biden Special Counsel Report Made Me Wet the Bed. It's Terrible for Dems. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOP Senator Nails Why Kamala Harris Was Really Picked as Joe Biden's VP Matt Vespa
Advertisement