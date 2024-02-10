Here's Another Double Standard Exposed in the Biden Special Counsel Report

The Biden White House is a trainwreck handling this special counsel report on the president’s mishandling of classified information. They’re treating the official findings of a federal investigation as a partisan hack job because of the observations regarding Biden’s age and mental acuity. The dismissive attitude is also the default reaction Democrats have when it comes to stories that make them look bad. The president was found to have willfully retained classified information, but he’s too senile to be charged.

You cannot draft a better example of the two systems of justice at work regarding Biden and Trump’s classified document issues: Joe won’t be charged for these violations due to his age and memory lapses, but he’s perfectly fit to run the country. It's the usual 'orange man...bad' war cry for Trump.

Let's not lose sight of the despicable fact that Donald Trump is being prosecuted for exactly what a prosecutor just determined Joe Biden did. And that prosecutor refuses to bring charges. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 9, 2024

The other layer is his ghostwriter not being charged for obstruction when he deleted audio tapes relating to the president’s second book, Promise Me, Dad.

HOLY SH!T



Biden ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer deleted Joe Biden's audio files after learning about the special counsel probe.



Zwonitzer wrote wrote extensively about the Biden family and their work in Ukraine and might've accessed (classified?) records.



The Biden DOJ is not… pic.twitter.com/pA0il8VpYJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

CNN is now ripping Biden to shreds for his lies. It’s over for him when CNN and MSNBC come for him. pic.twitter.com/KRBhncP2zO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 9, 2024

Mark Zwonitzer destroyed these files when he learned they were the subject of a federal investigation. Biden disclosed classified information on these tapes to Zwonitzer—the president reportedly told the writer that the files were in the basement. Hur didn’t charge Zwonitzer because he provided “plausible, innocent reasons,” meanwhile, two Trump staffers were charged after they moved some boxes.

According to Robert Hur’s report, Biden’s ghost writer deleted audio recordings after the special counsel was appointed.



Yet Hur declined to charge him with obstruction.



Reminder that two Mar-a-Lago employees were charged along with Trump for moving boxes of documents. pic.twitter.com/yeQ7KhTix6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2024

Sounds like another example of selective prosecution.





BONUS: Please read Spencer's post about how the Biden White House is blaming Republicans for their terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week. Also, it's a given that Karine Jean-Pierre is a master of disaster in doing control damage. Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, wasn't much better:

"The president takes classified information seriously. He always has. He did not intentionally take classified documents!" pic.twitter.com/3LO9Yxxayt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Ian Sams: "The president spoke powerfully about this last night...There was no case there." pic.twitter.com/wtfMdkzlrM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

"We just reject that this is true!" pic.twitter.com/sqFM0cGvY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Ian Sams on the interview that revealed Joe Biden's mental deterioration:



"He was trying his best." pic.twitter.com/RjYfUogC7B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

JEAN-PIERRE on the special counsel's report that show Biden's deteriorating mental state:



"It is something that we don't believe lives in reality..."



"No one in this building would say what we saw in this report." pic.twitter.com/R9ut3rgbYT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “Biden has gaffed names his entire career. It is not uncommon that he has done that!” pic.twitter.com/sJX6GFv0L2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024



