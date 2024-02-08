UNDEFEATED: Donald Trump Wins Nevada and US Virgin Islands Caucuses

Donald Trump has won the Nevada caucuses and all its 26 delegates in the winner-take-all contest. This race has been over for weeks. It’s why Trump declared victory after winning the New Hampshire Primary because he’s running virtually unopposed. The only other person on the ballot is Ryan Binkley. All we needed was the vote totals for the caucus, which was held between 5 and 7:30 pm local time and eight and 10:30 pm EST.

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump wins the Nevada Republican Caucus. #DecisionMade: 11:04pm ET



Follow more results here: https://t.co/RZF2DFbiyl pic.twitter.com/pFwMfr0Ej9 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 9, 2024

Trump is projected to clinch over 95 percent of the vote. The former president remains undefeated in the 2024 GOP primaries.

Nikki Haley decided not to participate in the caucus, opting to run in the primary on Tuesday, where no delegates would be awarded—the Nevada GOP was clear on their position. Haley suffered total humiliation that night, losing to ‘none of these candidates’ by 30 points. Tim Scott and Mike Pence, who have since suspended their campaigns, were the only other names on the ballot. Haley could only garner 30.9 percent of the vote. The literal ‘no one’ category got 62.9 percent. It meant that hordes of Republican voters took time out of their day to drive to the polls and tell Nikki to shove it.

It sets up Trump for delivering the final blow against the former South Carolina governor in her home state, where she’s projected to lose by at least 30 points. It could be a forty-burger.

While all eyes were on Nevada, Trump also clinched another win in the US Virgin Islands, where some folks thought Haley could pull off a sneak win. That is not the case. Someone, please tell this woman it’s over.