Nikki Haley's Explanation for Her Crushing Nevada Loss Is Pathetic

Stop it, Nikki. It was already nauseating watching this woman trying to spin crushing losses against Donald Trump as wins. In Iowa, she had the gall to declare the 2024 GOP primary race as a two-person contest. Ron DeSantis beat her in that one, winning second place to her third. Then, in New Hampshire, not even a deluge of liberal voters could stop a Trump route. Haley again tried to make the Granite State showdown a win for her. Remember that the former South Carolina governor hasn’t won a primary contest yet.

Advertisement

She had her best opportunity in Nevada on Tuesday to clinch a victory, though it would be symbolic. The Nevada Republican Party declared that all delegates would be allocated through the caucus held on Thursday. Trump wasn’t on the primary ballot. Haley only faced two men no longer running for president: Tim Scott and Mike Pence. She still lost.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley says the Nevada caucus was "rigged from the start"



She lost by 30% to None Of The Abovepic.twitter.com/lXFmQrxQNF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

Being an “election denier” seems very off brand for her. https://t.co/bCYyxTad54 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2024

‘None of these candidates’ outvoted Haley 62.9 percent to 30.8 percent. Even with no Trump in sight in this contest, Haley couldn’t win. The writing on the wall is massive and in red lettering: the GOP base is ‘Never Nikki.’ The worst part is how she explained this humiliating loss, which was to claim that the ordinary was rigged. It’s odd to hear that from someone who lost by 30 points in a primary that that didn’t matter. Trump could declare victory in Nevada on the night he won New Hampshire because he’s virtually running unopposed tomorrow.

Haley wants this to be a two-person race. She imagines it, but it’s not happening. Ron DeSantis, Pence, Scott, and others all dropped out when they realized there was no path—Trump’s grip on the base remains as strong as ever. As former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) mentioned during the New Hampshire Primary, Tim Scott and Nikki Haley are not hated by Palmetto State voters. Scott is arguably the most popular politician, but South Carolinians wouldn’t vote for him. The same goes for Haley. Voters there think she was a good governor, but with Trump on the ballot, they’re tossing her lot with MAGA. There’s no avoiding it, so why keep up this charade? It’s over, Nikki. You’re steaming full speed toward an even more crushing loss in your home state, where you’ll probably lose by at least 30 points.