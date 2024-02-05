House Leadership Goes Scorched Earth on Senate Border Bill
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal
Boeing's 737 Has Become a Literal Death Flight for the Company
'Dirty Dozen': Mike Lee Highlights Policy Disasters in Senate Border Bill
King Charles Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
What to Watch As SCOTUS Considers Whether Colorado Can Ban Trump From Its...
Biden Runs a Super Bowl Safety, Kelce's Haircut Outrage, and CNN Alters Its...
‘Too Rigged to Fail’: The Already Compromised News Complex Wants Subsidies to Save...
Voters Give El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Landslide Win...and For a Very Good Reason
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald...
Even John Cornyn Has 'Serious Concerns' With Border Bill
Poll on Israel Shows More Bad News for Biden
Dead People Should Be Able to Change Their Gender, Lawmaker Says
GOP Rep Reverses Decision to Retire From Congress
Hoo Boy: Here's the Single Worst Number for Biden in NBC's Latest Poll
Tipsheet

Oh, Look Who's Betraying Us on the Border Crisis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 05, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Did you read the bill? The Senate supposedly hashed out this cockamamie piece of legislation over the past three months—and it’s a nightmare. Americans want the border secure. This bill does the opposite. As some noted, it’s not a border security appropriation; it’s a Ukraine aid package. It carries a $118 billion price tag, but roughly $20 billion is allocated to fixing the border. The lion’s share goes to Kyiv. 

Advertisement

Does it make it easier to deport illegal aliens? You could argue that, but the rest of the enforcement measures are Swiss cheese. There’s no border wall. The money for extra agents is solely aimed at processing asylum claims. It provided taxpayer-funded lawyers to migrants under 13, and children of H-1B visas no longer must worry about fear of deportation once they reach age 21. They’re essentially granted permanent residency here. Unvetted Afghan refugees that we scooped up when the country fell under the Taliban again are placed on a pathway to citizenship.

And how does the leader of Senate Republicans react to this news? By endorsing the legislation: 

I’ve liked what Mitch did under the Trump presidency. He worked overtime to overhaul the judiciary and pass critical parts of the Trump domestic agenda. The Kentucky Republican is an astute tactician and strategist in the chamber, but he’s lost more than just a step like Biden. McConnell has had two instances where he froze at the podium, an event that Biden aides are ever fearful of happening to the president on the stump this cycle. 

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

But let’s not pussyfoot here: this is abject surrender to the Democratic Party’s long-term goal, which is mass amnesty. It doesn’t curb the deluge of illegals swarming the border. For every new measure that supposedly helps enforce federal immigration law, three are loosened to keep the immigration crisis in a perpetual state of chaos. A quarter of a million new visas will be added over five years under this bill, among other provisions to make the case for mass amnesty unavoidable. The good news is that even in deep blue bastions of America, the mass influx of illegals has these self-identified liberals wanting them to be sent back as well.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal Matt Vespa
Five Reasons the Border Bill Is Dead on Arrival Katie Pavlich
South Dakota Tribe Banned Noem From Reservation. Here's How She Responded. Leah Barkoukis
When Will Black Americans Stop Letting Biden Disrespect Them? Kurt Schlichter
Top Democrat Makes Major Admission About the New Border Invasion Bill Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement