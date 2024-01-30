Why Joe Reid Was Forced to Give an On-Air Apology

MSNBC’s Joy Reid was caught on a hot mic last night, which led to her giving an on-air apology. Reid was playing clips of President Joe Biden declaring that he would be able to close the border if more money were allocated to Ukraine. Biden has been touting his ‘I’ve done all I can’ talking point on the southern border. Everyone knows it’s a lie.

Advertisement

The clip showed the president saying that the border could be shut down if the Ukraine aid package was passed. And that’s when we hear Reid caught on the mic saying, “Starting another f**king war.”

Reid later was forced to apologize for dropping the f-bomb on live television, though it led to some concern trolling from the Right, with some observing that Reid was just telling the truth.

Joy Reid on MSNBC had a little hot mic incident🤭 pic.twitter.com/IcylvEs3Jv — Steven💙💛 (@OP_StevenS) January 30, 2024

JUST IN: MSNBC host Joy Reid gets caught cursing on hot mic while playing a clip of Biden saying he would close the border if Congress unlocks more money to Ukraine.



“If that bill were the law today, I'd shut down the border right now and fix it quickly,” Biden said.



Before the… pic.twitter.com/CqeyPd3AoO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2024

Lmfao Joy Reid gets caught on a hot mic as a clip of Biden is playing in which she says “starting another fucking war.”

pic.twitter.com/uZ4h2lHPVZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2024

Joy Reid apologizes for roasting Biden for "starting another f**king war" on a hot-mic. pic.twitter.com/hTzYJp9WMw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2024

“We don't see Iran wanting to seek a war with the United States.”



What the hell are they smoking at the Pentagon? Insanity. https://t.co/Cr9ZTm5kIK — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 29, 2024

For weeks, the Pentagon has reportedly been scrambling to draft contingency plans for all-out war in the Middle East. After failing to appease Tehran, defense officials were left scrambling—all of this as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized in the ICU from complications from a surgery relating to his prostate cancer. It was a hospital stay that was not disclosed to the Biden White House for days; no one knew about Lloyd.

With the killing of at least three American military personnel in a drone attack on a base in Jordan, the White House has been exhibiting appalling weakness in the face of this unprecedented Iranian onslaught.