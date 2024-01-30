Enough With the Aesthetic Objections to Donald Trump
Tipsheet

Why Joe Reid Was Forced to Give an On-Air Apology

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 30, 2024 11:30 PM

MSNBC’s Joy Reid was caught on a hot mic last night, which led to her giving an on-air apology. Reid was playing clips of President Joe Biden declaring that he would be able to close the border if more money were allocated to Ukraine. Biden has been touting his ‘I’ve done all I can’ talking point on the southern border. Everyone knows it’s a lie. 

The clip showed the president saying that the border could be shut down if the Ukraine aid package was passed. And that’s when we hear Reid caught on the mic saying, “Starting another f**king war.”

Reid later was forced to apologize for dropping the f-bomb on live television, though it led to some concern trolling from the Right, with some observing that Reid was just telling the truth

Is There Something Odd About the Flags Being Waved at This Ilhan Omar Speech? Matt Vespa
For weeks, the Pentagon has reportedly been scrambling to draft contingency plans for all-out war in the Middle East. After failing to appease Tehran, defense officials were left scrambling—all of this as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized in the ICU from complications from a surgery relating to his prostate cancer. It was a hospital stay that was not disclosed to the Biden White House for days; no one knew about Lloyd. 

With the killing of at least three American military personnel in a drone attack on a base in Jordan, the White House has been exhibiting appalling weakness in the face of this unprecedented Iranian onslaught.

Is There Something Odd About the Flags Being Waved at This Ilhan Omar Speech? Matt Vespa
E. Jean Carroll Delivered the Sound Bite That Could Win Trump the Election Matt Vespa
After Her Latest Antics, Ron DeSantis Issues Call to 'Expel, Denaturalize, Deport' Ilhan Omar Rebecca Downs
The Reason Why This Montana Couple Lost Custody Over Their Child Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Texas Stands Strong While Biden Retaliates John and Andy Schlafly
'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown

