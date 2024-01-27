So, That's Why Biden Wants Israel to Scale Down Its War in Gaza
Tipsheet

Here's the Latest Issue That Has John Fetterman Rebelling Against Chuck Schumer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 27, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is quickly becoming the biggest surprise from the 2022 cycle. It was a source of embarrassment for the Republican Party regarding their inability to defeat a man who was not healthy following a near-fatal stroke that year. Those feelings are now forgotten. Why? Because Mr. Fetterman has become the bane of liberal America’s existence. For progressives, they’re through with him. 

On immigration, the man is willing to say that the border is out of control, it’s not xenophobic to admit we have a crisis on our hands, and that these illegal aliens, who are pouring over in their hundreds of thousands, are threatening the American dream. He’s staunchly pro-Israel and said that progressives have lost the plot and can no longer associate with them. He’s not a conservative, but he’s turned into a Democrat that’s the more sensible on the Hill. Now, he’s about to the freedom bus for a spin. 

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants to ban Zyn pouches (via CBS News): 

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for federal action to crack down on a product called "Zyn." 

He says the nicotine pouches pose a danger to teens as they use them as an alternative to e-cigarettes. 

"It's a pouch packed with problems - high levels of nicotine. So today, I'm delivering a warning to parents, because these nicotine pouches seem to lock their sights on young kids - teenagers, and even lower - and then use the social media to hook 'em," Schumer …

 Fetterman isn’t on board because he’s taking the side of liberty and choice on this one:

One time, bucking the party line could be an isolated incident. Two times is interesting, but three or more is a trend. Is Fetterman being red-pilled? Who knows? I like this man more every day, though I am also waiting for the moment when he disappoints us all again. For now, Fetterman is part of the "Zynsurrection," which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene coined. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

So, That's Why Biden Wants Israel to Scale Down Its War in Gaza Matt Vespa
