Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles

We’ve discussed sporadically about electric cars and how they’re a crock. It’s a vanity project for car manufacturers because no one wants them. Ford only keeps production going because its gas-powered divisions make enough profits to keep this operation going. The car company is losing billions on its push into electric vehicles. Yet, the greenies and environmentally conscious remain gung-ho about these cars even though you must burn fossil fuels to charge them. Energy fairies do not dwell in the charging stations, folks.

One man learned that going green is a crock the hard way. Dalbir Bala, a resident of Winnipeg, bought an electric Ford F-150 for $85,000 and was forced to abandon it after discovering it wasn’t worth the cost. Moreover, it’s not for working people who must spend an arm and a leg installing the charging station in their home. This individual spent around $130,000 on this green initiative, with the bonus of discovering that the fast charging stations only charge his batteries up to 90 percent. It’s more expensive to recharge these vehicles than refueling a gas-powered car. Bala declared that electric cars were the “biggest scam of modern times” (via Fox Business) [emphasis mine]:

He [Bala] told FOX Business he needed the vehicle for his work, but also wanted something suitable for recreational activities such as driving to his cabin or going fishing. He also wanted an environmentally friendly vehicle as owning one is "responsible citizenship these days." But Bala was quickly hit with the reality of owning and operating an EV soon after the purchase. The vehicle compelled him to install two chargers – one at work and one at home – for $10,000. To accommodate the charger, he had to upgrade his home’s electric panel for $6,000. In all, Bala spent more than $130,000 – plus tax. Not long after the purchase, Bala got into a minor accident which, he said, required "light assembly" on the front bumper. Bala took the vehicle to the body shop and did not get it back for six months. He said no one from Ford answered his email or phone calls for help. The limitations of the EV truck became even more apparent when Bala embarked on a chaotic 1,400-mile road trip to Chicago. Fast charging stations – which only charge EV’s up to 90% – cost more than gas for the same mileage. On the family’s first stop in Fargo, North Dakota, it took two hours and $56 to charge his vehicle from 10% to 90%. The charge was good for another 215 miles. On the second stop, in Albertville, Minnesota, the free charger was faulty and the phone number on the charging station was of no help, he said. The family drove to another charging station in Elk River, Minnesota, but the charger was faulty there as well. "This sheer helplessness was mind-boggling," Bala wrote in an online post. "My kids and wife were really worried and stressed at this point."

How did this 1,400 trip to Chicago end? The truck died. Bala got towed to a nearby Ford dealership, where he rented a gas-powered car to finish the trek to the city. And, of course, Ford says that geography and weather can impact driving range. So, not ideal for winter travel or long distances. It’s not a practical car. Never was and never will be—kill it before more people waste their hard-earned money on this nonsense.