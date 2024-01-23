Trump Tears Into Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Victory Speech

Donald Trump emerged victorious in the New Hampshire primary in a landslide win over Nikki Haley. It’s bound to be at least a ten-point margin of victory. Haley’s last stand was the Granite State, and she failed. Given the loose primary rules, where non-Republicans can vote, Haley’s camp probably figured they had a shot at an upset. The problem was there weren’t enough Democrats to save her.

Advertisement

Haley’s speech was delusional. She refused to drop out and promised to continue disgracing herself on the trail. Even former Obama adviser David Axelrod said he felt for the former South Carolina governor since it’s exceedingly hard for someone to spin a defeat as a win. She lost the primary, though she tried to spin it as a victory. It's why Trump laid into her hard during his victory speech in Nashua.

Nikki Haley:



“This race is far from over!” pic.twitter.com/K7GKWzvFWK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

“She didn’t win. She lost,” said the former president, mentioning that she had the same act when she came in third in Iowa, though she pretended that the primary was now a two-person race. Before his speech, Trump unleashed on Haley on Truth Social. It was vintage Trump, bashing Haley and taking swings at her small circle of allies, namely the Sununu family.

DONALD TRUMP BEATS NIKKI HALEY IN 2024 NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY 🎙 pic.twitter.com/4LBzrqDGat — CultureClipsTV 🇺🇸 (@CultureClipsTV) January 24, 2024





Trump goes after Nikki Haley on Truth Social after her speech earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/j6wJ9MtWq9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

Trump noted that Haley only won 25 percent of New Hampshire Republicans while again adding why she continues to hang around after being beaten so badly in Iowa. Still, the former president pivoted, saying he doesn’t get angry, he gets even.

The speech then morphed into a soft rally, where Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) offered some remarks. Vivek torched the former South Carolina governor, adding that her continued presence in this primary exposes the ugly underbelly of American politics, where the donor class is trying to will something into existence while the people want something else. He added rightly that the general election has begun.

Donald Trump: Nikki Haley "appointed you Tim...and you're the senator of her state...You must really hate her!"



Tim Scott: "I just love you!" pic.twitter.com/3hCgNWk10m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

Former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, touched upon one of the issues that’s drawing voters to Trump yet again: illegal immigration. Homan worked under six presidents but added that it was never more secure under the Trump presidency. With Biden, besides the record number of illegals pouring across the border, we’re now witnessing a record number of migrant deaths and human trafficking victims. Under Trump, Homan is confident we can secure the border again.

The former president did a lightning round of sorts, adding that Democrats used COVID to cheat in the 2020 elections. Hitting Joe Biden for being a serial failure, saying if you took the ten worst presidents in this not-so-great country right now, they would not have done the damage that crooked Joe Biden has done. Trump added that there’s never been anything like it and that Democrats must hate our country because there could be no other reason behind the things that they’re doing: the high tax proposals and new regulations so egregious that you can’t even breathe.

Advertisement

He promised his supporters that this year would be an immense election success.

But first, they said his camp is going to Nevada and South Carolina, two more states where he’ll probably win handily over the beaten and hallowed out Nikki Haley operation.

The theme of the night was Nikki’s delusional take from her defeat tonight, where Trump, getting a little loose on the stump, said, “You can’t let get people away with bullshit.” He also warned that our country is finished if we don’t win this year.

If you had to truncate the event, Trump’s speech could be boiled to this: We had one hell of a night, Nikki Haley sucks, Democrats hate America, Joe is corrupt, and if we don’t win, destruction is upon us. If there was a critique, maybe Trump could've focused more on his fire on Joe Biden, but there will be plenty of time for that this year.

***

Haley is about to get wrecked in her home state:

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki:



"Trump's strength with Republicans, Haley's with independents and Democrats, if you applied them to that 2000 demographic mix in South Carolina — the most NON-Republican they've ever had, Trump would win the state by 15 points!" pic.twitter.com/lH6LMbKv2q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

Advertisement



