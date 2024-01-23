Dixville Notch Has Voted. Here's Who Won.

It’s over. It was only six votes, but they’re the first cast in New Hampshire’s primary that’s always captured national attention. Dixville Notch has kept its midnight voting tradition since 1960. There are four registered Republicans and two independents who still reside in the town. Dixville Notch's moderator, Tom Tillotson, told Politico that despite being in the heart of Trump country for the state, there aren't many of his supporters here. Again, we're talking about six people. Tillotson expected Haley to do well (via CBS News):

Deep in New Hampshire's North Country, a handful of civic-minded Americans in a small town called Dixville Notch will gather late into the night on Monday to cast the first votes of the state's 2024 primary, continuing a decades-long tradition that has surprising roots. All six of the unincorporated township's registered voters — four Republicans and two independents, who also make up the entirety of the area's population — must cast a ballot before the votes can be counted once midnight strikes, a process that typically takes just a few minutes. Journalists and media outlets from around the world descend on the town every four years to witness the proceedings, hoping to divine some insight that might foreshadow the statewide results that will come into focus less than 24 hours later. "We get our 15 minutes of fame every four years," said Tom Tillotson, the town moderator, a post he's held since 1976. It didn’t take long to count the votes.

It didn't take long to count the ballots: Nikki Haley received all six votes. Dixville Notch is Haley country.

Don't read too much into this, though I'm sure you know that already. Six people do not decide the trajectory of the chaotic election season we're about to endure. So, the good news for Haley's people is that she won a little town in New Hampshire. The bad news is that she won't win New Hampshire or the 2024 Republican nomination.