The Nikki Haley Remarks That Caused Charles Barkley to Just Lose It

These weren’t the best remarks by Nikki Haley, but it won’t matter soon. The former South Carolina governor will drop out soon, even if she has a solid second-place finish in New Hampshire. Like Ron DeSantis, who dropped out yesterday, she has nowhere to go. She doesn’t enthrall the GOP base, and Democrats can’t vote en masse in Republican primaries. There might be some criticism lobbed at Trump for his indelicate remarks, but Haley has made more than a few.

They may not be election killers, but they have been head-scratchers, like being unable to say that slavery played a role in the American Civil War. On policy, she wants an SS-Gestapo-like system for social media to clamp down on anonymous accounts. Tech companies would love our biometric data to use their platforms, as Haley insinuated before backing down when she realized the political winds were against her. She also realized that The Federalist Papers were initially published under the name ‘Publius,’ right?

Now, she is going off about how America “has never been a racist country.” That’s just incorrect. Not to get into the weeds on this because I’m not a ‘woke’ liberal, but you can admit we’ve had some periods, like Jim Crow, which we shouldn’t be too proud of, and institutionalized slavery, which brings us back to the Civil War trip-up. The usual suspects were probably all-over these remarks, but when Charles Barkley can pick you apart, you know you screwed up. The hall of fame NBA player has a show on CNN with Gayle King torched Haley:

Charles Barkley addresses Nikki Haley claiming America "has never been a racist country." pic.twitter.com/5pvzM4GElh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2024

Yes, this isn’t Barkley’s day job, but when it comes to former athletes offering a take on current events, Charles isn’t the worst, even if you disagree. The man did not toe the liberal media line on the Jussie Smollett fiasco, again showing that many within the black community knew this guy was lying:

Haley later expounded upon how she was teased for being non-white in South Carolina. That’s terrible, but that’s not the issue here. First, she is wrong about the darker periods of American history. Second, is this what she meant about how you can change oneself from state to state regarding the primaries? Also, how can Haley say what she said when she was all-in on the Bubba Wallace NASCAR noose hoax—an incident that led to the FBI getting involved? It was a garage door pull.

Potentially brutal gaffe by @NikkiHaley



“The structure of [the primary] is really amazing. Iowa starts it. YOU CHANGE PERSONALITIES, you go into New Hampshire.”



…You change personalities??? pic.twitter.com/B2BcoowwuU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 6, 2024

Nikki Haley complains about "how hard it was to grow up in the Deep South as a brown girl"



"I was teased every day for being brown"



She then touts her anti-racism record: pic.twitter.com/igYLupMHJc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2024

We should all stand with @BubbaWallace today against the cowards who secretly put the noose in his garage stall. Watch your back cowards. Bubba has a bigger army than you do. #HateWontWin #WeStandWithBubba — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 22, 2020



