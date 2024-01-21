Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American...
Tipsheet

Watch an NFL Head Coach Handle an Embarrassing Question Like a Pro

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 21, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is a professional. He had to answer this question, even though it was painfully idiotic. The reporter has been dragged over it, too. The Bucs have ventured north to play the Detroit Lions as we conclude the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams in last weekend’s wild card round, the first playoff win for the franchise in over 30 years.   

It will be cold on Sunday in Motor City, with a high of 25 degrees. You can see where this trainwreck is going: the person asked Bowles how a football team from sunny Florida is planning on dealing with the elements. The Lions play at Ford Field, which is a dome (via Star-Ledger): 


A Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter is taking heat after asking a weather-related question to coach Todd Bowles about his team’s upcoming playoff game in Detroit. The only thing: The Lions play indoors. 

“The weather has been a factor in some of the playoffs games — even for the most-prepared playoff games,” the reporter said during a media session Tuesday. “Today, it’s 13 degrees in Detroit, which doesn’t compare to some of the temperatures around the league. Any special plans to acclimate the team to not only endure but perform in those kind of frigid temperatures should you face them in Detroit?”

Cracking a smile, Bowles responded: “You do know we play indoors, right? They’ve got a dome.” 

“So no, nothing planned,” Bowles, a former Jets coach added. “We’re indoors, and we only have to be outside for 20 seconds getting off the bus going into the thing.”

I would have wanted to lie down and die after this exchange. What sportswriter doesn’t know that the Lions play in a dome? Either way, this game will determine who will play the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in this year’s NFC championship game. 

Kickoff is at 3 P.M.

