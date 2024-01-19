So, That's What Motivated a Muslim Man to Open Fire on a Synagogue...
After Watching This Ceremony, the Conspiracy Theorists Might Be Right About Davos

Matt Vespa
January 19, 2024

It’s a world-class gathering of the elite in Switzerland. The World Economic Forum in Davos is a hub for the globalist class, which was rightfully criticized by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart as an “orgy of self-congratulatory excess.” Such conferences also breed conspiracy theories, some entertaining while others veer into plausible territory. 

Reportedly, the area is awash with prostitutes. A bunch of rich people frolicking with hookers and doing cocaine—what else is new? But this pagan ceremony that was reportedly done at an event is grade-A ‘what the hell’ material: 

There’s also ‘the great reset’ theory, along with the conspiracy to eliminate meat from our diets and replace it with bugs (via CBS News): 


When some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures gathered at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting last year, sessions on climate change drew high-level discussions on topics such as carbon financing and sustainable food systems. 

But an entirely different narrative played out on the internet, where social media users claimed leaders wanted to force the population to eat insects instead of meat in the name of saving the environment. 

The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit. Experts say what was once a conspiracy theory found in the internet's underbelly has now hit the mainstream. 

[…] 

When we have very high levels of ambiguity, it's very easy to fill in narratives," said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, who is the director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania and also studies misinformation. 

Theories about influential global leaders are not new, she said, but scrutiny of the forum and its chairman, Klaus Schwab, intensified in 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, the theme of the annual meeting was "The Great Reset." The initiative envisioned sweeping changes to how societies and economies would work to recover from the pandemic and build a more sustainable future.

Dan Goldman Picked a Fight With a Mother of a Fentanyl Victim. It Ended Poorly for Him.
Okay, say whatever you want, guys, but when you have pagan rituals being performed and folks who think that farming is an ‘ecocide,’ you’re writing the script here.


